LAGRANGE — Points were a premium during Friday’s Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division championship game.
Fairfield converted the big plays to set up the short scores en route to a 28-7 win over Lakeland to successfully defend its conference title from last season.
After the Laker defense forced a three and out on the first drive, the Falcons were able to move the ball consistently with their triple-option attack.
“We were a little outmatched up front and it showed. They rushed the football for a lot of yards tonight,” Lakeland coach Ryan O’Shea said. “We have to get off the field.”
Fairfield rushed the ball for 327 yards and were led by Johnathan Estep, who had 19 carries for 161 yards and a score. Austin Custer had three touchdowns and 59 rushing yards.
On a drive that started from their own 10, quarterback Carter Kitson ran 47 yards on a third and five, then he hit Braedon Helms for a 14-yard gain on fourth and four. That set up a 3-yard score up the middle by Custer for the early 6-0 lead. The two-point conversion was stopped. Kitson had 89 rushing yards on 10 carries.
After a second straight three and out by the Lakers, the Falcons were again on the move. Kitson broke off a 24-yard gain to move deep into Lakeland territory. Once they were on the doorstep, Custer busted the door down with a 1-yard run up the gut to double the Fairfield lead to 12-0 with 9:32 remaining in the second quarter.
Lakeland was able to move the ball on its next drive. A pass from Deion Marshall to Carson Mickem for 35 yards, then a short pass to Owen Troyer made it second and 1 from the Fairfield six. Two straight runs by Caleb Sellers were stuffed, giving the ball back to Falcons with 4:24 left in the first half.
The Lakers were able to find success through the air in the second half. Marshall connected with Troyer twice and Carson Mickem once before finding Mark Berlew in the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown on the opening drive.
Fairfield answered right away and were helped by a couple of personal foul penalties called on the Lakers. Lakeland struggled with penalties at unfortunate times on Friday. Three times the Laker offense started a drive with first and 15 because of a false start or illegal shift.
“It was untimely penalties. We can be in first and 15. We can’t do it. There’s not many high school football teams that can be in first and 15 and be successful. We have to get ourselves ahead of the chains. We have to get ourselves not shooting ourselves in the foot. All the credit to Fairfield and what they’ve done. We shot ourselves in the foot with penalties. That’s what good teams do, is take advantage of it,” O’Shea said.
After penalties moved the Falcons into the red zone, Custer scored his third touchdown to make it 20-7 with 5:34 left in the third.
A Lakeland punt was followed by a stop by its defense. The Falcons attempted a fake punt from its own 26 and failed. However, the Lakers couldn’t take advantage and turned it over on downs.
The nail in the coffin was put in by Estep, who took the first snap of a Fairfield drive and rumbled 53 yards for the touchdown. A good two-point conversion made it 28-7 with 9:18 remaining.
O’Shea noticed Fairfield has come a long way from the beginning of the season, but so has his team. Being a win away from a conference title is hope for continued progress in LaGrange.
“Being in an environment like this with stakes on it. It’s good for us. It’s good for our program and our kids to see it, especially our young kids,” O’Shea said. “Understanding how much it stings and that don’t want this to ever happen again. It’s unfortunate, but at the same time, it’s going to make us better. We’ll be better in the long run for it.”
