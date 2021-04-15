KENDALLVILLE — East Noble senior Jacob Graden couldn’t let wrestling go after his first-round loss at the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals on Feb. 19 in Indianapolis.
Graden will join a perennial winner in the NCAA Division III ranks as he committed to Wabash College on Thursday.
“Making it to state helped. After losing on Friday night, I wasn’t ready for that chapter of my life to end,” Graden said.
“Wabash has been the college I was looking at for a couple of months. I love the campus and the coaching staff. There’s a feeling environment it gave off when I was there.”
Wabash was third in the NCAA Division III Central Regional held at Adrian College in Michigan in 2019. Four Little Giant wrestlers qualified for the NCAA Division III Championships. Darden Schurg won a national championship at 174 pounds in 2019.
However, Wabash has not competed since that 2019 Central Regional due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graden is coming off a senior season that was capped off by his first state finals berth. The 170-pounder went 23-9 this past winter and finished second at both the New Haven Semi-State and the Goshen Regional. He won a sectional title at Westview and was second in his weight class at the Northeast 8 Conference Tournament.
A match that really stood out for Graden was his 11-10 victory Fort Wayne South Side senior Matthew Morris in the second round of the semi-state that punched his ticket to state. Graden avenged a loss to Morris earlier in the season.
“No matter the struggle, you have to keep fighting,” Graden said. “It may not show in one year or two years. I may take four years. You have to keep pushing.
“I thank my coaches, teammates and my family for supporting me and pushing me in everything I do.”
Graden will study something related to economics and business at Wabash.
