Prep Swimming
NE8 meet postponed
OSSIAN — The Northeast 8 Conference swim meet scheduled for today at Norwell High School has been postponed.
The make-up date is schedule for next Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Chargers win, Heights falls in consolation
LIGONIER — West Noble defeated Westview 47-28 in a consolation game of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Thursday night.
The Chargers (7-11) led 19-15 at the half, then opened up the lead even more by outscoring the Warriors 12-4 in the third quarter.
Eight girls scored for West Noble, led by Lilly Mast's 16 points. Jazmyn Smith scored 11 and Nichelle Phares added six points.
Kate Welsh, Gloria Miller and Lucy Rensberger had six points apiece for Westview (3-15).
In Butler, Prairie Heights lost at Eastside 41-34. The Panthers fell to 9-10. The Blazers are 14-4.
Boys Basketball
Lakers drop NECC consolation contest
LIGONIER — Lakeland lost to Angola 52-40 in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament consolation game Thursday night at West Noble High School.
Brayden Bontrager had 20 points for the Lakers (4-8), and Bracey Shepherd scored eight.
The Hornets (6-4) were led by Dyer Ball with 20 points and Joel Knox with 17.
