ALBION — It was a fun night if you were dressed in burgundy and white.
With 500 fans in attendance, 25% capacity, both Cougar basketball teams put on a show for their home fans. The Central Noble girls earned a big 67-28 win on senior night over the Eagles. Then, the Cougar boys used a big third quarter to get the home crowd loud and defeat Churubusco 67-54.
Central Noble boys 67, Churubusco 54The Class 2A No. 6 Cougars outscored the No. 14 Eagles 23-11 in the third quarter and turned a five-point lead at halftime into a 17-point lead going into the fourth quarter. The largest lead in the game for Central Noble (15-1, 6-1 NECC) was 24 points after a three by Connor Essegian. He led his team with 20 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Sawyer Yoder hit four threes in the first half and finished with 18 points, three boards and two blocks. Logan Gard had 11 points and three rebounds, and Ryan Schroeder ended up with four points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Churubusco (10-3, 4-2) was led by Jackson Paul, who finished with 23 points, four rebounds, five assists and four steals. Landen Jordan had a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. Luke McClure finished with 11 points, three assists and three steals.
Central Noble held the Eagles to their lowest point total since their season opener against Westview, when the Warriors won 63-48.
“It’s just a mentality. We go out there and have better energy than them and just get it done,” Yoder said.
“In the first half, I really liked our defense,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “Our focus was to keep Jackson Paul out of the lane. We did a good job of that. I thought even in the second half we were pretty good on him. He’s a good player. He’s going to get in their some. I thought Logan did a good job of making it tough on Jordan. You’re not going to stop him but can make it tough on him. Knowing the pace that they want to play I thought we were pretty good defensively.”
The Cougars took the lead after a putback by Schroeder with 1:35 left in the first half. Yoder drilled a three and Gard made one of two free throws to give Central Noble a 23-18 lead at halftime. Essegian only had four point in the first half.
He got the scoring started for the Cougars in the third quarter with a corner three, and putback by Jackson Andrews in transition which pushed the lead up to eight.
A three by McClure made it 32-27 Central Noble midway through the quarter. With Jordan on the bench, the Cougars made a run by getting out in transition and scoring quickly. Essegian and Gard both scored on the fast break, then Andrews hit a shot after an offensive rebound by Schroeder to make it 40-27.
Paul hit a jumper to end the run, but Central Noble continued to attack the rim. Noah Christopher dove on the ground to grab a loose ball, and Andrews passed ahead to Conner Lemmon, who finished over an Eagle defender to put the Cougars up 46-29 headed into the final period.
“They were in a triangle-and-two and I felt like we watched Connor a lot, instead of everybody cutting and screening. I thought we watched a lot,” Bodey said. “In the second half, we attacked the triangle-and-two differently and a little bit better. Ryan hit a couple jumpers, Aidan (Dreibelbis) hit a couple of jumpers, so their in their triangle-and-two some other guys have to do somethings and tonight in the second half they did.”
The lead quickly increased to 20 after Essegian drilled a three, followed by one from Dreibelbis and another from Essegian.
Churubusco didn’t quit, and Jordan tried to keep his team in it with a couple of scores inside, but the Eagles never got closer than the final score.
It might not be the last time these two teams face each other since they are in the same sectional. The Cougars are currently on a 13-game winning streak and can continue to climb higher.
“We won tonight, but we didn’t play our best. We have to handle the ball against pressure better. There’s better things for us out there. I think we can run our offense better. We have to attack triangle-and-two’s better and earlier than what we did tonight,” Bodey said. “We won but it wasn’t a perfect game and it wasn’t our best. We have better ahead for this team.”
Central Noble girls 67, Churubusco 28The Cougars (17-5, 7-3 NECC) jumped out to an early 14-4 lead with a minute left in the first quarter and never looked back on senior night.
Senior Bridgette Gray led her team with 23 points. Madi Vice dropped in 20 points, and senior Lydia Andrews scored 13. Senior Casey Hunter added three.
Mariah Hosted led the Eagles (5-17, 2-8) with seven points, Audrey Huelsenbeck six and Cara DeBolt and Jorja DeBolt each contributed five.
A drive down the left side of the lane by Vice started a 10-0 run by the Cougars and put them up 29-9 with 1:50 left in the first half.
Central Noble opens postseason play against Lakeland Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Class 3A sectional at Wawasee. It’ll be the third time the Cougars and Lakers play this season. They’ve split the two previous matchups. Churubusco faces Whitko in the first round the Class 2A sectional at Eastside Tuesday at 7 p.m.
