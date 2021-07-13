Summer break is a time for athletes and coaches to gear up for the fall. For new coaches, however, the summer is used to get to know their team and prepare for their season in the upcoming school year.
Several coaches have started new roles in a few different sports in the KPC Media Group area.
Wait takes over for Bell
Cody Wait is the new East Noble girls track head coach. He takes over for longtime coach Andy Bell. Wait has been an assistant for Bell for the last eight seasons.
Wait, a Central Noble graduate, knew that Bell was going to retire four years ago. Bell planned on retiring after the 2021 graduating class.
“It was about that time I was like, ‘Well, I don’t know who is coming up next and I’ve seen programs that were very prolific and successful go down hill when outside leadership changes.’ I didn’t want the legacy that he created to go down,” Wait said. “I figured that I have been around, all of these (assistant coaches) have been around, and we can just keep this thing going.”
Wait said the other assistants who were on Bell’s staff will return next season to help him in his first season.
There’s some pressure with taking over for Wait taking over for Bell, but the support he has from his coaches and the boys track staff, makes him feel less of that pressure.
“I’m feeling pretty confident. There’s a lot support from the coaches we have and on the boys’ side with Coach (Cliff) Hannon and those guys,” Wait said. “I’m more excited than nervous.”
The Knights are coming off a successful 2021 season, winning the Angola Sectional title and qualifying two individuals and one relay team for the state finals.
Senftleben new to area, CN
Jennifer Senftleben is new to northeast Indiana, but she brings a lot of volleyball experience to the Central Noble program. She was hired to be the new volleyball coach on June 15, and this will be her first experience as a varsity head coach.
“I’ve been look into teaching and coaching and thought this was a perfect opportunity that kind of just fell in my lap,” Senftleben said.
Senftleben moved to the area from Texas in March. She was coaching club volleyball and has been doing so for 15 years. Previously, she was a junior varsity coach in California, where she was born and raised. Senftleben played volleyball at Temescal Canyon High School in Lake Elsinore, California, and graduated in 2004.
Senftleben went on to play at San Jose State University, then pursued a professional career playing for VBC Glaronia in Switzerland for a season.
“I just like being in the gym and sharing my love for volleyball with the girls,” Senftleben said.
Last season, the Cougars were 12-12 under Laura Scott.
Ward returns to Westview
Jesse Ward, a 1997 Westview graduate, returns to Emma to take over the girls soccer program as their head coach. Ward was an assistant at Lakeland from 2004-07, before taking over the reins in 2007. He held the position until 2013, then coached at the club level for a few years before making his way back to the high school ranks as an assistant at Bethany Christian in 2017.
“When an opportunity to coach where you played and a program that has so much history as Westview does on the soccer side, it’s kind of a hard thing to not be interested in,” Ward said.
Ward takes over for Ryan Yoder, who led the Warriors to a 7-8-2 record last season.
Ward has coached girls at the club level, but this is his first varsity girls coaching job.
“What I’ve noticed is that we have a really good group of girls,” Ward said. “The attitudes are very good.”
With all of his coaching experience, Ward said he’s grown as a leader.
“I started coaching in my early 20s. I was a very young, very fiery head coach at the time,” Ward said. “At my last stop, I was under a very good coach at Bethany Christian, and that gave me the opportunity to sit back and look at it from a different perspective. I think I’m much more relaxed.”
Sherck to bring stability to Laker girls soccer
Derrick Sherck follows a similar path to Ward, who was his coach at Lakeland in the mid-2000s. Sherck played soccer in high school, then went away from the area, but now returns home to coach girls soccer.
Sherck, a 2006 Lakeland grad, moved back to the area from Fort Wayne a couple of years ago and wanted to make an impact on the community he grew up in. His first way way of doing that was to run for the Lakeland School Board of Trustees. He won the District 3 race and began his four-year term last year.
Sherck knew of the opening with the girls program and decided to put his hat in the ring.
“I really just wanted to give back to the community and get involved,” Sherck said. “Initially, it wasn’t one of the ways I had envisioned, but at the end of it, I realized I have soccer experience and a passion about the Lakeland soccer program. So I wanted to get involved and see if I can help to improve it and get it back on the right track.”
That is an important step for Sherck because the program has gone through a few coaches the last few years. He’s hoping to bring some stability to the program that finished 3-10-1 in 2020.
“A lot of it at practices has been slowing the game down for the girls, and letting them know I believe in them,” Sherck said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.