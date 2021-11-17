KENDALLVILLE — East Noble senior Aidan Sprague signed his letter of intent Wednesday to wrestle at the University of Indianapolis next season.
"It feels great. I'm super excited to take the next step in my career with my education and athletics," Sprague said.
Sprague said the biggest reason for him choosing the Greyhounds was the coaching staff, led by head coach Jason Warthan.
"They're super personable and made me feel welcomed and that I was wanted," Sprague said.
Sprague, who wrestled at 120 last season for East Noble said he could possibly compete at 125 pounds for UIndy.
"It doesn't matter where I'm at. I'm going to get a lot better these next four years and going to blossom. I think I can bring them results too," Sprague said.
Sprague has been wrestling for most of his life and to put to paper on Wednesday was a dream come true.
"It's been a dream for awhile. It started with Division-I schools, but that's not for everybody. I think going to a Division-II school, the University of Indianapolis, is great for me. I can't wait," Sprague said.
The East Noble grappler knows there is still plenty to work on during his final season with the Knights and before he makes the trip down I-69.
"The biggest jump from high school to college is hand fighting. I have a lot of room to work with there. So right when I get into that college room, those holes that I have right now will be filled," Sprague said.
Sprague is familiar with the city of Indianapolis as he's a three-time state qualifier, and the state finals are held every year at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. His freshman year, he was knocked in the first round. He placed sixth his sophomore season at 113 pounds and had the same result at 120 last season as a junior.
However for Sprague, it's the home duals under the spotlight in the middle of the The Big Blue Pit that he's going to miss the most.
"Just everybody watching you under the lights. I'm going to miss that," Sprague said.
Sprague plans on majoring in social studies education and wants to be a history teacher upon graduation.
