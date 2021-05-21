LIGONIER — West Noble senior Jeramyah James signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Trine University.
“It feels awesome. I’ve always wanted to play college football,” James said. “I went there on a visit, and they seemed like a really good place to be, like they would help me and push me to my goals.”
One big goal he will be happy to achieve is just being to get back on the football field. James tore his ACL in the first game of the 2020 season against Central Noble, which made him doubt that he would get the opportunity to play at the next level.
“I didn’t think this would happen after tearing my ACL in the first game of the football season,” James said.
However, he has recovered nicely.
“I’m able to do my squats like normal. I’m able to run, sprint and do my drills,” James said.
James had a large impact for the Chargers during the 2019 season, when they finished 9-0 in the regular season and won the Northeast Corner Conference Big Division championship. In the 2019 season, James finished with six tackles for loss and four sacks.
He hopes to have a similar impact while in Angola.
“I’m going to be a bigger boy there I hope and playing the left defensive tackle or the right,” James said. “It’s going to be fun pushing myself against those bigger guys than me.”
James plans on studying sports management while in Angola.
