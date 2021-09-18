EMMA — West Noble boys have been playing angry since the last time it faced Central Noble.
The Chargers (7-3) met up again with the Cougars (7-4) in Saturday’s Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship and were just the latest to face the wrath, winning 9-0.
The match was called after Henry Torres’ fifth goal with 19:37 left due to the new IHSAA mercy rule.
On Sept. 7, the Cougars defeated the Chargers on their home field 3-2. Since that night, West Noble has blitzed every team on schedule. It’s outscored its last five opponents, including Central Noble on Saturday, 35-3.
“We definitely had to pick it up after that result. I think it was a big wake-up call for all of us. I thought we were playing a little overconfident, and I just talked to the guys and told them we had to regroup and take it back the drawing board and change up a couple of things. I think it’s worked out so far,” West Noble coach Abel Zamarripa said.
Torres scored his first goal on a through ball from Alexandro Liera 10 minutes into the match. The Cougars kept the Chargers off the board until the last 15 minutes of the first half.
Julio Macias played to Torres for his second goal, then Macias headed in a cross from Brian Diaz, which was followed by Torres finishing the exact same way a few minutes later on a cross from Chris Silva for the 4-0 lead.
After another Torres goal and one from Victor Rodriguez 10 minutes into the second half, Central Noble coach Joe Imhof waived the white flag, pulling most of his varsity starters off the field.
“Boys played hard, but they’re at a whole other level than we are skill-wise. We expect that from them. It was a hard game, but we’re happy to be here,” Imhof said.
Bradyn Barth added a pair of scores and one more by Torres made the score 9-0 and ended the match.
The run through the conference tournament showed Zamarripa a lot of good from his team. But it still has a few more things to work on before the postseason.
“There’s still a lot of things we have to accomplish as far as the state tournament,” Zamarripa said. “This is good preparation for us and gets our feet a little bit wet going forward.”
