Boys Soccer
EN draw tie with Northridge
KENDALLVILLE — The Knights tied 1-1 with Northridge on Thursday night.
Christian Sanchez scored the lone goal for East Noble.
The Knights (7-3-1) hosts Wawasee today at 11 a.m.
Panthers lose NECC consolation match
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to Garrett 8-0 in a consolation match of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Thursday.
Zak Klopfenstein had three goals and two assists for the Railroaders, and Creigh Dircksen had two goals and three assists.
Trent VanWagner made 13 saves in goal for the Panthers. Gavin Roberts finished up in between the pipes.
Boys Tennis
Lakeland shut out by Fremont
LAGRANGE — The Eagles beat the Lakers 5-0 in Northeast Corner Conference action Thursday.
Fremont won all of the matches in two set, except for at No. 2 doubles, where Alex Chilenski and Isaac Hirschy beat Tommy Curtis and Ben Keil in three sets.
The Eagles won the JV dual 5-1.
In other NECC tennis action Thursday, Churubusco lost at home to Angola 4-1.
Fremont 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Bock (F) def. Christie 6-2, 6-0. 2. Miller (F) def. Fleeman 6-0, 6-1. 3. Sherbondy (F) def. Lawrence 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Rutherford-Towns (F) def. Franke-Sturdivant 6-1, 6-4. 2. Chilenski-Hirschy def. Curtis-Keil 6-7 (12-10), 6-4, 6-4.
Volleyball
Churubusco downs Westview
EMMA — Churubusco defeated Westview 25-23, 25-20, 25-19 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Thursday night
The Eagles (8-8, 3-3 NECC) spoiled a night where Warrior senior Payton May made the 1,000th dig of her prep career. May is the second Westview volleyball player to have 1,000 digs and 1,000 kills. The first was 2016 graduate Grace Hales.
May had 17 digs, 14 kills and two aces in the match. She also put 17 of 18 serves in play.
Gloria Miller had 18 kills, 11 digs and two blocks for Westview (8-13, 2-3). Kate Welsh had 20 assists and Gloria Miller had two blocks.
Churubusco won the junior varsity match 25-22, 25-16. Kyla Smart had five kills and two aces for Westview. Megan Kauffman had seven assists, Hannah Martin had five digs and Skye Growcock had two aces.
WNMS splits with Lakeland
LIGONIER — The West Noble Middle School volleyball team split with Lakeland on Thursday.
The eighth grade Chargers beat the Lakers 25-16, 25-19, led by Alayna DeLong with seven kills.
Lakeland won the seventh grade match 25-21, 25-15.
