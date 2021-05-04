LAGRANGE — Lakeland and West Noble both were in need of a win on Tuesday, but the Lakers were able to string more hits together and play cleaner defensively to defeat the Chargers 12-1 in five innings.
The win snapped Lakeland's five-game losing streak and extended West Noble's to 13.
"We had moments in those games (during the losing streak), and there were two or three games that I think we should have won, just couldn't put everything together. Tonight, we put two or three hits together and scored some runs," Lakeland coach Michael Isaacs said.
The Lakers jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the bottom of the first. The first score came on a double by Brayden Bontrager, then two more came across on a squeeze play that resulted in the Chargers throwing it around the infield a few times.
"We worked on nothing but hitting (Monday), trying to get our swings back. We've been not hitting the ball with a lot of strikeouts," Isaacs said.
West Noble got a run back in the top of the second on a single to left by Jonathan Schwartz to score Kolby Knox.
Then, Lakeland starter Blake Sturdivant and his defense put the clamps on the Chargers doing any further damage.
"Blake kind of struggled early on with his curveball. He hit a couple of guys, but when we were hitting, he went to the side and worked on it a little bit and dialed it in," Isaacs said.
Sturdivant picked off one West Noble runner and his catcher Jensen Miller caught another one trying to steal second later in the contest. Sturdivant went five innings, allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
The Lakers extended their lead and then some in the bottom of the second, all with two outs. Clint Bowers drove in Jayden Marshall, who doubled earlier in the frame.
Colton Isaacs and Bowers both scored on a slow roller on the left side by Bontrager. Isaacs scored while Bontrager beat the throw to first, then Bowers scored before Bontrager was tagged out during a rundown on the same play.
Cole Schiffli added to the score for Lakeland in the third with an RBI-single to right to plate Caeden Caballero from second.
In the bottom of the fourth, the flood gates opened, and the Lakers scored five runs on five hits. Bracey Shepherd scored two with a single to left, then he was brought around by Caballero's double to right.
Lakeland (4-9, 2-3 NECC) looks to build on Tuesday's win against Churubusco today. West Noble (0-13, 0-4) hosts Angola Thursday.
