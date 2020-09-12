KENDALLVILLE — East Noble football coach Luke Amstutz is usually the last one to address the team huddle after a game.
But on Friday night after an emotional 30-24 loss to Penn, he was first in line beaming with pride.
Amstutz told his team how proud he was off of their effort, their toughness and their heart.
After he addressed his team, he spoke with media. He said when he saw that Penn was available after DeKalb had to miss Week 4, he wanted them. He and his team weren't going to shy away from a chance to play one of the best high school football programs in the state.
"As soon as we had a chance to play them I'm like 'Let's do it. Let's go.' I don't care if we lose a regular season game. We just want to play great football, and these kids will remember that game more than they will remember beating somebody 70-0," Amstutz said.
Sure, the Knights lost on Friday night. But in more ways than one, they won.
They got better. They persevered. They battled.
They went toe to toe with a Class 6A powerhouse and were right there until the final 36.6 seconds.
“That’s what you want. You want your kids to respond and play in a physical game like that. You don’t want them to back down. You get into a game like that in the playoffs and teams back down,” Amstutz said. “Teams say ‘I’m done and ready for basketball.’ Our kids won’t say that. Our kids didn’t say that tonight. They learned so much."
And learn they did.
A team that lost its best player on both sides of the ball the week prior, learned how to replace his production. A team that lost its starting quarterback the afternoon of gameday, learned how to move the ball and score. A team that was down two scores at halftime, learned how to battle their way back and tie team that has 108 kids listed on its gameday roster with no freshman to be found.
"We're beat up, but we play with heart. I just love these kids. I love them," Amstutz said.
That team saw its profile around the state get a little bit bigger on Friday night. It has a chance to keep growing with a trip to Leo, who pounded New Haven 35-8 on Friday.
"We're not going to allow a letdown. We're going to go in there an play an awesome in an awesome game. I think what we just saw solidified that our kids believe they can do the same thing we did last year," Amstutz said. "We can compete with anybody. They're not going to fear anybody. I'm just really proud."
