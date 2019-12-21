WINONA LAKE — Less than 24 hours after facing a tough Northeast Corner Conference opponent in Angola, Westview faced another quality foe in University High School from Carmel at the Champions of Character Classic at Grace College.
The Warriors (4-2) had to grind out another game until the very end on Saturday and came away with a 53-48 win over the Trailblazers (4-2).
“We had a really tough matchup (Friday night) against Angola, and we came here and were pretty focused, I thought. Obviously, we made plays to get a lead. We did not take care of the ball well in the second half. That’s an issue, no doubt. But we did show some resilience and maybe a gut-check. We closed it out, took care of it good enough going down the stretch so we could pull out the win,” Westview coach Rob Yoder said.
Westview jumped out to an early 12-8 lead with both Charlie Yoder and Drew Litwiller getting to the basket with ease. University allowed just enough space for Yoder to hit a three-pointer to make it 9-8, then Mason Yoder snagged an offensive rebound and got the ball back from Charlie Yoder for a wide-open three in the corner.
Charlie Yoder finished with a game-high 32 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Litwiller had nine points and seven rebounds. Blake Egli added two threes for six points. The Trailblazers were led by Joe Martin with 17.
Once Westview got the lead, it never relinquished the advantage. But University did make a push in the second half.
The Trailblazers were able to make their push because of a change in their defense. They switched to a trapping defense midway through the second quarter and forced a lot of mistakes from the Warriors. University turned the mistakes into easy buckets on the other end.
“We’ve had both success and we’ve had moments like this where we’re not real successful with it. What we gotta do is be more consistent. (University) has good athleticism, and they bothered us with some length. But it’s something we have to handle,” Rob Yoder said. “We’re confident we have the ability to handle it. We just didn’t do a good job of it for a period of time.”
Charlie Yoder scored the first seven points of the second quarter, including a step-back jumper to give Westview a 25-15 advantage.
University rallied, scoring most of its points in the second quarter in transition or after a steal. After back-to-back scores off of turnovers, the lead was only seven. But a three by Ben Byrkett gave Westview a 33-23 lead at the half.
The Trailblazers made an even harder push to close the gap in the third quarter. Charlie Yoder scored all of Westview’s points in the period, including two treys. A couple more transition baskets for University shrunk the lead to four by the end of the quarter.
Westview was still trying to get to the basket like it was early on in the contest, but it would give the ball up before getting into any offense. The Warriors finished with 15 turnovers after not having any in the first quarter. University finished with nine.
“Actually, when they trapped we really wanted to get the ball to Charlie and drive it more in the middle. But we turned it over before we got it there a lot of times,” Rob Yoder said. “We didn’t do a great job of handling that particular type of press.”
Charlie Yoder continued to score for his team in the fourth and did it from the free-throw line. He was 7-for-8 in the final period and 9-of-10 for the game.
The Trailblazers got as close as two after back-to-back scores from Martin, but then Egli answered with his second three with 1:50 left to push the lead back to five. Westview hit 4-of-6 from the charity stripe in the last 90 seconds to seal the victory.
The Warriors outrebounded the Trailblazers 25-19 and were 18-of-37 (49 percent) from the field. University finished 22-of-48 (46 percent) from the floor and was 2-for-8 from the free-throw line.
Westview has won three in a row and will host Lakeland next Saturday.
Egli was honored with the Champions of Character Award before the game.
