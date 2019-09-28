LAGRANGE — Central Noble got a much-needed win on Saturday when it defeated Lakeland, 27-6.
The game between the Cougars (2-4, 1-1 NECC Small) and Lakers (1-5, 0-2 NECC Big) was moved back 23 hours after inclement weather on Friday night washed out almost all of the area’s football games.
It was Central Noble that came prepared to play and was the aggressor all game long.
“It was a big win,” Central Noble coach Trevor Tipton said. “It was one we needed. We’ve lost a couple the last week or so that we let slip away. Last week against Fremont, we all felt that we should have won, could have won but didn’t have the breaks come our way.”
On Saturday, the Cougars got some breaks and capitalized on them.
After a fumble recovered by Central Noble’s Will Hoover at the Lakeland 33-yard line, the offense picked up a couple of first downs, then scored on a quarterback sneak by Sawyer Yoder from the 1-yard line to give the Cougars a 20-6 lead before halftime.
Lakeland turned the ball over four times (two fumbles, two interceptions), and it gave the ball back to Central Noble four times on downs. The Cougars were picked off twice and had two turnovers on downs.
“We got one I don’t think people expected us to,” Tipton said.
Hoover, who played primarily defense the last two games due to injury, rushed for 90 yards on 11 carries. Noah Christopher rushed it 19 times for 61 yards, and Kyle Bollinger led the team in rushing with 103 yards on 17 carries and scored the lone touchdown in the second half.
“(Lakeland’s) defensive line was huge, and we just had to try to find some mismatches and there really weren’t many,” Tipton said. “What happened was our backs ran hard.”
Aside from the turnovers, the Central Noble defense kept the Lakeland offense in check for most of the game. After the Cougars missed a field goal to start the second half, Lakeland picked up three first downs on three plays and were in a position to score and close the gap. But defensive lineman Austin McCullough, whose nickname is Chainsaw, burst through the line and brought down Lakeland quarterback Cole Isaacs for a 3-yard loss and put the Lakers in a fourth-and-long situation.
On the next play, a pass from Isaacs fell incomplete giving the ball back to the Cougars.
“We had some big blitzes when we need them the most, because they had a good drive going to start the second half,” Tipton said. “Chainsaw (McCullough) came in and really put a hurting on them, so that was nice.”
Central Noble outgained Lakeland 324-185 on Saturday and didn’t allow a scoring threat from Lakeland after its first drive of the second half, including when Yoder picked off Isaacs to seal the win with 17 seconds left.
“(The) defense played really good all across the board. This is an offense that is sort of explosive at times,” Tipton said. “They’re a smashmouth team with their big running backs and their explosive linemen. It makes me happy.”
Yoder had three touchdowns on Saturday, the one on the sneak just before halftime, a 16-yard pass to Tyler Lawson early in the second quarter and on an 80-yard kickoff return after Lakeland’s lone score in the first quarter.
After Mark Burlew picked up a fumble at the Central Noble 41-yard line, Camryn Holbrook found a lot of green on the right side and scored for the 20-yard touchdown. Holbrook finished with 133 rushing yards on 18 carries.
Central Noble feels like its record should be better than 2-4, but the team might be turning a corner after Saturday’s win.
“I told the guys afterwards this is the team we’ve been waiting to see all year,” Tipton said.
The Cougars will try to keep things rolling when rival Churubusco comes to town for homecoming on Friday while Lakeland travels to West Noble for an NECC Big School Division contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.