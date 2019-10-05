KENDALLVILLE — The Westview boys tennis team continued its dominant season by winning its fourth straight sectional championship with a 3-2 win over East Noble on Saturday morning.
The Warriors improved to 22-0 on the season and checked off one of their goals for the season.
"Ever since last year losing in the regional, I know we wanted to try and better ourselves, even over the last several years. The last three years, we've lost in the first round (of regionals). So their goal was to win sectionals and do better at regionals," Westview coach Tyler Miller said.
Westview will play Northridge in the first round of the Concord Regional on Tuesday. The Raiders beat Concord 3-2 last Thursday to advance to the regional. The Warriors defeated Northridge 4-1 earlier this season.
All five matches on Saturday were settled in two sets. At No. 1 singles, Westview's Kurtis Davis beat Nolan Ogle 6-1, 6-0. The Warrior No. 2 doubles team of Will Clark and Brady Hostetler won 6-1, 6-3 over Joel Glass and Jordan Jollief, and Isaiah Hostetler won the deciding match at No. 3 singles over Connor Hesher 6-1, 6-4. The Knights two winners were Vittorio Bona over Justin Schwartz 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of Lucas Denton and Max Bender beat Tim Brandenberger and Elijah Hostetler 6-3, 6-3.
"We had a calmness to us. I think a belief that we knew that we had to come out and be focused because East Noble is a completely different team than at the beginning of the year," Miller said.
"I think Westview is a really, really good team. I think we gave them all we had," East Noble Aaron Edwards said. "We certainly improved throughout the year, just didn't improve enough to be able to take them out of the sectional."
East Noble and Westview began the 2019 season by playing each other, and both teams had their own success.
The Knights had a 14-game winning streak in the middle of its season, and they shared the Northeast 8 Conference title, their first conference title since 1973. Denton, Hesher, Glass and Jollief are all seniors and have helped turned the Knight program in the right direction.
"Really proud of the guys. We had four seniors who provided great leadership all season," Edwards said. "They were able to be models for the rest of the team on the right way to play."
For the Warriors, they have won the Northeast Corner Conference titles and a sectional championship this season, and for them to add a regional title, Miller wants to see just a little more from his team.
"I think at a couple of spots we really have to play better in order to succeed at regionals," Miller said. "We did well in several of our matches, but I think we need to be a little bit more consistent with some of our games and shot selection going into regionals."
Westview's last regional title was in 2007 and is a good spot to add another.
"All we want is a chance and we put ourselves in that position," Miller said. "They'll be ready to play."
