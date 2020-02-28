ELKHART — Friday’s game between Elkhart Memorial and East Noble had too many swings of momentum to count. The Chargers held off a late rally by the Knights to close out their final regular season at North Side Gymnasium with a 63-48 victory.
Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial will consolidated into one school, Elkhart High School, next season.
The Knights were led by Hayden Jones, who finished with 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Chris Hood tallied 11 points and six rebounds, and Luke McCue ended up with 10 points. Brooks Miller added five points and five boards, and Luke Denton grabbed three offensive rebounds, had five steals and dropped in five points.
The Chargers (13-9) also had three different guys in double figures, two off the bench, including Titus Rodgers, who scored 17, and Malachi Emmons, who had 12 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. D’Arjon Lewis was the only starter in double figures with 12 points and six rebounds.
“It’s not complicated in this game. The things that we talked about that we needed to do very simply were: they wanted to drive middle and we had to keep the basketball out of the middle off the drive, then we couldn’t give up offensive rebounds then we had to take care of the basketball,” East Noble coach Ryan Eakins said.
East Noble (11-11) got off to a good start with an 8-2 lead with scores in the lane from McCue and Miller, then Memorial more than doubled that run with 21-2 sprint during the second quarter that put them up 34-16 at halftime.
The Knights made another run late in the third quarter of 18-4 to bring what was a 28-point lead down to 13 by the end of the period.
“When we stopped taking care of the ball on offense, then we stopped rebounding on the defensive end, allowing them to get a lead. Then, the second quarter simply we didn’t do anything well,” Eakins said. “Then we compounded it by not playing hard. We had a few guys that didn’t respond to some adversity very well.”
The Knights finally responded after the Chargers scored the first nine points of the second half with a run.
Miller hit a three after an offensive rebound by Denton. Jones stole the ball near midcourt and scored easily, then drilled a three to cut the deficit to 20.
Denton scored on a putback after another steal by Jones to cut the lead to 13 by the end of the third.
East Noble’s momentum slowed in the fourth quarter, but it still kept cutting into the lead and had to down to 10 with a minute to go after a McCue’s second consecutive triple. However, there wasn’t enough time to complete the comeback.
“Really proud of the last 12 minutes. The guys that were on the floor played their tails off. We were down 28 at one points and went on an 18-4 run, forced them to call a timeout. We played neck-and-neck with them in the fourth quarter,” Eakins said.
East Noble plays rival DeKalb in the first round of the Class 4A Carroll Sectional on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., and most of the team feels the pressure of win or go home.
“I think we have a few guys that recognize that now it’s do-or-die time and some careers are on the line,” Eakins said. “I think we have a couple of guys who understand that, and they’re ready to take on that challenge. On top of it, you have East Noble-DeKalb. It should make it very interesting, because I know both teams are going to play really, really hard and want to beat each other.”
