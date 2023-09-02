KENDALLVILLE — It didn’t take long for the East Noble High School football team’s offense to get into gear Friday night in the Knights' 2023 Northeast 8 Conference opener at home against Huntington North.
Just two series, as a matter of fact. And once the Knights started rolling, they didn’t stop, exploding for more than 400 yards of offense in a 51-0 win over the Vikings.
The Knights (2-1 overall, 1-0 NE8) got on the board with 1:40 left in the first half when senior quarterback Zander Brazel connected with junior tight end Alex Brennan connected for a 20-yard touchdown.
It was the beginning of an offensive onslaught that saw East Noble put up 34 first-half points — 27 of those in the second stanza.
The Knights also found the end zone on a 5-yard Tyson Reinbold run, a 78-yard pass from Brazel to Mason Treesh, a 9-yard Treesh run, and a 1-yard run by Dylan Krehl.
When the dust settled and the two teams headed for the locker room at halftime, just a missed point-after kick kept the Knights from starting the second half with the running clock.
That was rectified early in the third quarter as East Noble scored again on its opening drive, cashing in with a 5-yard Reinbold TD run for a 41-0 lead.
The Knights added a 14-yard TD run by sophomore backup quarterback Rylee Biddle early in the fourth quarter and put a final exclamation point on the night with a 22-yard Alexander Sprague field goal with 4:34 left.
East Noble head coach Luke Amstutz said the game was an example of what his team is capable of.
“Our kids are hungry after a disappointing year last year,” Amstutz said. “They played with a high level of athleticism and wanted to prove they’re a team to be dealt with.”
Brazel had an excellent night throwing the football, completing 14-of-22 passes for 296 yards with two touchdowns. Treesh had three catches for 97 yards and a touchdown, with Brennan hauling in three balls for 80 yards and a TD.
Reinbold had nine carries for 78 yards and the aforementioned pair of TDs.
Huntington North is 0-3, 0-1.
The Knights hit the road next Friday night to continue NE8 play at DeKalb. The Barons struggled at New Haven, falling to the Bulldogs 48-28 to fall to 2-1, 0-1.
