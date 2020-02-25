LIGONIER — West Noble senior Yarency Murillo-Rivera signed her letter of intent Thursday to run cross country and track and field at Grace College.
“I just felt the feeling of being welcomed and the feeling that I’m going to be able to do well there,” Murillo-Rivera said.
Murillo-Rivera has been one of the Chargers most consistent runners the last few seasons and feels like she can make an impact with the Lancers.
“I believe I’ll do really well. The coach seemed to know what he’s doing. He was very helpful in explaining to me the training process. I believe in the process that he’s been telling me,” Murillo-Rivera.
“Its really exciting, especially because I coached Yarency in middle school and through high school and seeing her growth. She’s had this as a goal since her freshman year,” West Noble coach Kirstin Alles said.
During the 2019 cross country season, Murillo-Rivera took fourth in the Northeast Corner Conference, then third in the sectional, leading the Chargers to a runner-up team finish. She finished in 11th place at the West Noble regional and came in 79th at semi-state.
“She’s a solid runner and a good person all around with good character, so she’ll add to any good team,” Alles said.
Murillo-Rivera plans on majoring in exercise or environmental science while at Grace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.