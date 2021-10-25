Westview No. 1 singles player Isaiah Hostetler was picked second-team All-State last week by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
Hostetler was 21-3 this past season in leading the Warriors to the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals.
Two other area singles players and an area doubles teams recieved honorable mention to the IHSTeCA’s All-State team: singles players Vittorio Bona from East Noble and Elijah Hostetler from Westview, and the Knights No. 1 doubles team of juniors Max Bender and Carver Miller.
Bona was 20-6 and was the La Porte Singles Regional runner-up. He led East Noble to a Northeast 8 Conference championship.
Hostetler was 25-3 at No. 2 singles for the Warriors.
Bender and Miller combined for a 14-4 record at No. 1 doubles for the Knights this fall. This included four postseason victories before losing to Northridge’s Collin Seegart and Evan Nay in a semifinal match of the Concord Doubles Sectional. The Raider team went on to the IHSAA Doubles State Finals.
