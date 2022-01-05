CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco senior Nick Nondorf signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play football at the University of Saint Francis starting this fall.
"I felt like it was close to home. I went to a few games and enjoyed how their offense and defense runs. I just felt comfortable there," Nondorf said.
Nondorf said the Saint Francis coaching staff thinks he could play at the safety position for them. He believes he brings a lot to the table at that position.
"I think playing fast, knowing what the other team is going to do, what they can do and be ready to react for it," Nondorf said.
This past season, Nondorf had 50 tackles, a pair of interceptions, including one for a touchdown, and three pass deflections. He also made the All-NECC Small Division squad.
Nondorf did a lot of everything offensively for Churubusco during the 2021 season. He had 49 rushes for 464 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 26 catches for 488 yards and six scores.
Nondorf believes the transition to the college game will be smooth because of the great coaching he received while with Churubusco and will continue to receive at Saint Francis.
"We have great coaches here. So it'll be nice, because I know the USF coaches are great too," Nondorf said.
Nondorf said he plans on studying business while in Fort Wayne and believes he will be a contractor one day.
