M.S. Basketball Charger seventh grade boys edge Lakeland
West Noble Middle School’s seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Lakeland 29-26 on Thursday.
Joirdan Eash and Noah Eash each had eight points to lead the Chargers. Drew Burns had seven points, Teegan Clouse scored four and Alex Berrocales had two points.
Prep Girls Basketball Panthers down Bruins
WATERFORD MILLS — Prairie Heights defeated Bethany Christian 40-22 on Thursday night.
Kennedy Kugler led the Panthers (4-5) with 14 points, and Lexi German added 13.
Mariah Miller paced the Bruins with 10 points.
Heights travels to Fairfield on Saturday.
In other girls basketball action on Thursday, Blackhawk Christian beat Churubusco 47-37. The Eagles lost their fourth in a row and are 3-4 on the season.
West Noble 41, Westview 38, OT
In Emma, the Chargers picked up a Northeast Corner Conference win over the Warriors on Thursday night.
West Noble (4-4, 1-2 NECC) led 30-16 after the third quarter. Westview (1-8, 0-2) outscored the Chargers 14-0 in the fourth. The visitors went 7-of-8 in the final minute of overtime to hang on for the win.
Lilly Mast had 13 points to lead a balanced West Noble scoring effort. Jazmyn Smith added seven points.
Gloria Miller had a game-high 19 points for Westview. Alexys Antal, Hallie Mast and Kate Welsh had five points apiece.
College Volleyball Boilermakers to host NCAA Tourney matches
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue earned a No. 16 seed and is set to host the NCAA Tournament first and second round matches on Belin Court for the first time since 2011.
On Sunday evening, the NCAA announced that Purdue (22-7, 14-6 Big Ten) will play host to Dayton, Marquette and Wright State.
The first-round matches are today, starting with the Flyers taking on Marquette at 4:30 p.m.
Then West Noble grad Maddie Schermerhorn and the Boilermakers play Wright State in the second of the two matches. The winners of the two matches will face on Saturday at 7 p.m.
In her freshman season, Schermerhorn has played in 86 sets over 26 matches and has compiled 73 digs and 13 assists. She has cleanly received 262 serves in 272 attempts.
