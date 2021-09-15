ALBION — Central Noble senior Connor Essegian announced his commitment to play basketball at the University of Wisconsin Wednesday.
Essegian will be the first Cougar to play for a major program since 1977 graduate Mike Young went on to play at the University of Arkansas.
Essegian's top seven schools were Purdue Fort Wayne, Butler, Wake Forest, Creighton, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Loyola (Chicago). He recently made official visits to Wake Forest and Wisconsin.
He was offered by the Badgers on Aug. 2, and the Central Noble shooting guard said his official visit to Madison sealed the deal.
"When I went on my unofficial visit back in August, I thought there was a chance. When I got back for my official visit, everyone had always told me during the recruiting process that when you get that home feeling, take it," Essegian said.
The people of Wisconsin were the ones that made it feel like home for Essegian.
"The family aspect they had, and the coaching staff really wanted to build a relationship. The players really took me in as their own and did not make me uncomfortable, and I could be myself when I'm around them," Essegian said. "They made me feel like one of their own."
Essegian's recruitment blew up over the summer while he was playing for the AAU program Indiana Elite. He earned plenty of mid-major offers during the month of June. But once the calendar flipped to July, the major offers started to roll in. Creighton, out of the Big East Conference, was the first major program to offer.
"It was stressful but exciting. It was all about handling it the right way and not letting it get too overwhelming. It was definitely a process that I'll never forget for the rest of my life," Essegian said.
Once college coaches were able to get back in gyms and recruit, they were able to see first-hand the type of talent Essegian is.
"I know it was hard for them to not be able to see kids," Essegian said. "That kind of held it back a little bit. It was definitely good for them to get out and see things with their own eyes."
Essegian led the Cougars last season with 24 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Essegian can score from anywhere on the court and ended up with 625 points this season, which is the second time he’s scored 600 points in a season in his career.
Essegian said that the Badgers wanted someone who is multi-dimensional and can do more than just shoot. While being one of the state's elite shooters, Essegian has continued to improve the other aspects of his game to make him a more well-rounded player.
During the 2020-21 season, he became the school’s all-time leading scorer. He has 1,705 career points. Essegian shot 63% from the field, 39% from the three-point line and at a 84% rate from the free-throw line.
A large crowd was on hand inside Central Noble's gym for Essegian's announcement.
"It's awesome to see the people that have supported me, people who care about me and who are close to me who want to be here to help support me get to my dreams," Essegian said.
Central Noble boys head coach John Bodey spoke to the crowd, followed by Casey Adams of Team Focus and his mother Jody Essegian.
Bodey spoke about how Connor Essegian has handled the recruiting process and stuck it out through the summer.
"Every coach I talked to throughout this process and said kids going through it have to have a little bit of ego, and I don't think he went over the top with it," Bodey said. "If he would have listened to some of the coaches early on and the pressure they put on that we need a commitment now, it would have been Belmont back in April or May. He needed it to play out with the COVID year."
Bodey also praised Essegian for how he handled telling coaches who he won't end up playing for that he's not coming to their school.
"He didn't do it by text message or have mom or dad do it," Bodey said. "He called them himself and several of them reached out to me and thanked him for the way he handled it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.