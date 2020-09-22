ALBION — For 90 minutes, Central Noble’s plan was working.
Then off a corner kick, a handball penalty was called in the Cougar box, awarding Westview a penalty kick with 3:30 left in the second overtime period.
The Warriors’ Teague Misner took the shot and buried it in the back of the net.
Westview (7-7-1, 4-2 NECC) held off a last-ditch effort by the Cougars (4-4-3, 3-2) for the 1-0 victory and its sixth win in a row.
“The boys gave 250 percent today. They’re physically tired. It’s a mentally stressful game when you’re just trying to avoid having the other team score. To play 90 minutes then give up goal because of a hand ball is rough,” Central Noble coach Joe Imhof said. “That’s mentally exhausting.”
The loss gave Central Noble its second Northeast Corner Conference defeat, eliminating it from contention for the regular season title. Angola clinched a share of the championship with a win over Lakeland on Tuesday.
“Playing Westview is always a challenge, and every year we get closer to that challenge. Eventually, we’re going to break through and get a win against Westview,” Imhof said.
The Cougars played the defensive style of play that they’ve displayed for most of the year. They had Cameron Elias and Eury Ernsberger on Westview’s Gramm Egli for the entire match and made it very difficult for him to get off clean looks.
With Elias and Ernsberger shadowing Egli, the Central Noble back line also held strong, and keeper Aidan Dreibelbis made multiple goal-saving saves to keep the Warriors off the scoreboard.
“It took us 90 minutes and a PK to do it. Yeah, it’s tough and Central Noble is good at it. I’ve seen teams play defensive before and they’re really good at it,” Westview coach Jamie Martin said. “And they’re very dangerous out of it when they send that long ball.”
The Warriors outshot the Cougars 31-5 (16-3 on goal) on Tuesday. Dreibelbis had 15 saves.
“I just hope we don’t play them in sectional, because it only took (my team) a minute into the game where we were kind of out of sorts. (Central Noble) is very methodical. They’re not going to do anything fancy, and they’re tough,” Martin said.
Westview had an opportunity to win the game in regulation with a penalty kick after Misner was taken down in the box with 7:30 left. Abder Alrasheed took the free kick but slid it too far right.
Central Noble’s best look at a goal came on a free kick from Ryan Schroeder with 16 minutes left, but the attempt sailed.
The Warriors travel to Bethany Christian on Saturday, and the Cougars make the trip to Eastside on Thursday.
