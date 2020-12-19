KENDALLVILLE — Columbia City’s girls basketball team checked all the important boxes in a solid Northeast 8 Conference 47-34 road win over East Noble Saturday afternoon at the Big Blue Pit.
“Defense, rebounding, free throws,” Eagles coach Amy Shearer said. “You do those things, you’re going to win games.
“I thought we did a nice job defensively finding their shooters. They have some nice kids who can stand and shoot the three.”
The Knights (4-8, 1-2 NE8) missed their first 11 field goal attempts of the game while Columbia City (6-5, 2-1) attacked the basket and were often rewarded with inside baskets and by getting to the free-throw line.
EN’s first points of the game came when Avan Beiswanger made a driving runner from the edge of the key in the final seconds of the first quarter. The Eagles led 9-2 at that point.
Columbia City built its lead to 25-10 at the half. It led by as much as 19 early in the second half at 29-10.
The Knights finally got hitting in the second half after going 1-of-13 from three-point range in the first half. Carly Turner scored eight of her 11 points in the third quarter to give EN a lift. Karly Kirkpatrick scored all 13 of her points in the fourth quarter before fouling out.
Turner and Kirkpatrick each hit three three-pointers, but the Knights shot 7-of-30 as a team from beyond the arc.
Columbia City made 21 of 28 free throws and outrebounded East Noble 37-23. Junior reserve Brooke Lickey led the Eagles on the glass with eight rebounds.
It was a good team win for the Eagles. Freshmen Tessa Tonkel and Molly Baker returned to the lineup after missing the last three games due to COVID-19 quarantine. Tonkel was pressed into a start after junior Anna Schrader could not play due to an ankle injury. Tonkel was shaken up in colliding with a Knight in a scramble for the ball in the first half, but returned to action.
“We played strong and overcame some adversity in a rough-and-tumble game,” Shearer said.
Senior forward Madison Woodward and freshman point guard Kyndra Sheets each had 12 points for Columbia City. Junior Rebekah Marshall and senior Hayley Urban each had scored nine. Sheets had seven rebounds and two assists. Woodward also had six boards, two steals and a blocked shot.
East Noble coach Shawn Kimmel said his team showed fight it could not sustain a month ago.
“We came out and fought for 32 minutes and made it a game,” Kimmel said.
“We have not been a good offensive rebounding team and struggled with turnovers. We only had eight turnovers and gave ourselves a lot of second chances.”
Thirteen of the Knights’ 23 rebounds were on the offensive end.
Kimmel said the growth in the team leadership made the sustained fight possible, and will carry the Knights into the Northridge Raider Holiday Classic. That tournament has been an unforgiving gauntlet for the Knights over two days between the holidays for the past several years, and that will be no different on Dec. 29 and 30 when they play Northridge, South Bend St. Joseph, 10-0 Knox and an opponent to be determined in a place game.
“We’ll play some of the best programs in the state. Carly, Karly and Avan Beiswanger will lead us into next week,” Kimmel said. “They’ve had a great attitude and accepted having one of the toughest schedules in the state and are doing the best they can to keep getting better.”
Columbia City won the junior varsity contest Saturday, 34-21.
