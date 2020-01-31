LAGRANGE — Both Lakeland basketball teams made Hall of Fame night extra special by picking up a pair of wins over Garrett on Friday night.
The Laker girls pulled out a close 41-38 win while the boys pulled away for a comfortable 54-34 victory.
Lakeland girls 41, Garrett 38
The Lakers (14-8, 7-3 NECC) were led in scoring by Beth Stroop’s nine points, none bigger than the four free throws she hit with less than 20 seconds to go to keep her team in front.
Lakeland’s usual go-to scorer Bailey Hartsough was held in check for most of the night while be guarded by Garrett’s Morgan Ostrowski. Hartsough ended up with five points. Sadie Edsall scored eight points and Isabelle Larimer added seven points.
“It was one of those game where everybody made multiple big plays that helped us win,” Lakeland coach Dan Huizenga said.
The Railroaders were led by Bailey Kelham’s 12 points and 10 from Nataley Armstrong.
After the Lakers grabbed the lead, 33-32, with a free throw from Stroop with 4:24 left, the Railroaders came with one point three separate times, including once with 6.2 left after a nice roll to the basket by Ostrowski.
“I was proud of the way we played. We’ve had to make a lineup adjustment in the last week and have been up and down. We haven’t dealt with tough times within games well,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said.
After recent losses against South Adams and Fremont, Lapadot said when his team got behind in those games, “it was bad.”
“(Friday), we got behind, we fought back, we got behind again, we fought back, I think we found a group, a rotation. We just don’t have a lot of confidence,” Lapadot said. “(Lakeland’s) a good team, a high-scoring team that we held in check for the most part. Their senior stepped up and made four free throws at the end, and we had missed too many up to that point to be able to hold on.”
The Railroaders (14-8, 5-5) finished 13-for-21 from the free-throw line while the Lakers were 9-of-13.
Eight different Lakers scored in Friday’s win over Garrett, and they will need to replicate that performance in some shape in next week’s sectional, which is on their home floor.
“That’s what we’re going to need next week, regardless if it’s one game or two games or it’s Central Noble or Wawasee,” Huizenga said. “We’re going to need to get contributions from everybody.”
Lakeland boys 54, Garrett 34
After the Lakers (6-8, 4-3) raced out to a 20-8 lead after the first quarter, they kept pushing their lead out of reach.
The highlight of the game came on a pair of free throws in the third quarter when junior Brayden Bontrager became the seventh member of the 1,000-point club. He finished with 20 points in the win.
He only needed 17 points on Friday to reach 1,000 career points. Bontrager went to the free-throw line late in the third quarter and hit the mark with his first then made his 1,001st point with his second.
Lakeland coach Nick Burlingame called a timeout after the free throws so Bontrager could be honored with a ball signifying his career achievement.
Bontrager scored 351 points as a freshman and 379 as a sophomore and only need 14 games this season to reach 1,000. He’s on pace to break the school record of 1,528 points set by his older brother Camron.
The Lakers got off to a hot start with shots made by Bontrager and Bracey Shepherd, who made a pair of threes in the first quarter and finished with 16 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.