KENDALLVILLE — The ball bounced East Noble’s way all night, and more often than not, it ended up in the hands of Rowan Zolman.
The junior finished with three touchdowns, two interceptions and fumble recovery in the No. 15 Knights’ 35-7 win over Columbia City Friday night in the first round of Class 4A Sectional 19. East Noble (7-3) will travel to DeKalb (2-5), which upset Angola 7-0 on Friday night, for next week’s sectional semifinal.
“We made a statement (Friday). We can play with the big dogs,” Zolman said.
Zolman missed four games this season, including all three of East Noble’s losses.
“It was awful. It was really awful. I was there to support my team, and I did all I could,” Zolman said.
He returned for the Columbia City game during the regular season and had one interception that game. This time around, he had to top it.
“The dude is awesome,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said of Zolman. “You could look at a night like this and say, ‘Well, it was lucky. He gets a couple of balls tipped to him.’ It just happens all the time for him, because he’s athletic, he gets himself in the right spot, he’s smart and he’s physical. He’s a difference maker for us, but I don’t think that takes away from what our offensive line and our defensive line did (Friday).”
After the East Noble defense sacked Columbia City quarterback Greg Bolt seven times during the regular season matchup, they brought him down to the turf three more times on Friday, including on the fifth play of the game. He was sacked by a slew of Knight defenders and stripped. The fumble was recovered by Bryce Charles.
Three plays later, Justin Marcellus sprinted 55 yards for a touchdown to quickly put the home team up 7-0.
“That kid’s a stud. He’s a great player,” Amstutz said of Marcellus.
After the Eagles (6-4) turned it over on downs on their next drive, East Noble marched 40 yards before Cole Schupbach threw a beautiful ball to Zolman, who rolled into the end zone, for a 32-yard pitch and catch to double the lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Cristian Sanchez laced a kick that was brought in by a Eagle runner and his momentum carried him out of bounds at the Columbia City 1-yard line.
The Eagles managed to get the ball near midfield but was forced to punt. After a punt from the Knights, Zolman picked off Bolt for the first time after Damien Williams tipped the ball away from TJ Bedwell and into Zolman’s hands. Zolman raced 70 yards before being taken down at the 14-yard line.
Marcellus finished the job with a 2-yard run for the touchdown to make it 21-0.
Zolman was in the right spot again on the next Columbia City drive. Bolt was stripped again trying to run up the middle, and Zolman was there to pounce on the loose ball.
The Knights couldn’t get much going on their next possession but decided to go for it on 4th and 12 from the Columbia City 25. Schupbach lofted a pass to the right corner, and Zolman out jumped a Columbia City defender to come down with the touchdown. That made it 28-0 in favor of the Knights right before halftime.
East Noble put the running clock in motion after it scored on its second drive of the second half. Schupbach threw a pass over the middle that went over the head of Nick Munson and into the hands of, you guessed it, Zolman, who ran 40 yards for his third and final score of the night.
Columbia City’s Abe Barrera broke off a 35-yard run for a touchdown with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter for the Eagles’ lone score.
East Noble outgained Columbia City 314-234. Marcellus finished with 109 yards on 13 carries. Schupbach finished 6-for-9 passing with 137 yards and three touchdowns. Zolman had four catches for 104 yards, and Munson had two receptions for 33 yards.
After their three-game losing streak in the middle of the season, East Noble has rattled off four wins that have come in a similar fashion, which is smash-mouth football on offense and equal physical play on the defensive end.
“We’re a totally different team than we were midseason when we played Leo and Penn,” Amstutz said. “Obviously, we’ve got some guys back on the field. We’ve got some guys in some different spots, and we’re just playing our best football.”
