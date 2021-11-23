LIGONIER — The season opener between East Noble and West Noble was tied 43-43 at the end of the third quarter. The Chargers outscored the Knights 16-5 in the final eight minutes to win 59-48.
“Man, both teams played extremely hard. That was, especially in the first half, very physical. I thought our guys did a pretty good job of handling it,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said.
Austin Cripe led the way with 30 points for West Noble, and Julio Macias had 16.
“I don't think he's slept in a week, because he's been so excited about this,” Marsh said on Cripe said.
Cripe opened the second half with a steal and a dunk, but he held onto the rim too long and landed flat on his back. He popped right up and stayed in the game.
“It doesn't surprise me he tried to dunk it. He probably thinks he can touch the ceiling,” Marsh said. “He's just a smart player. He works so hard at this game.”
East Noble was led by Spencer Denton, who had 19 points in his first game since his freshman year.
“That's a heckuva a debut, or another debut, since it's been so long for him. He'll be fun to watch around the area and really not fun to play against,” Marsh said. “Good for him. That's cool to see.”
East Noble coach Brandon Durnell, who was making his coaching debut, said, “He battled. I've been telling you he's a fierce competitor. He just gives us something that I don't think this team had last year. He's not scared, a warrior, not afraid to take the big shot. He's going to be like that for us all year.”
After the Knights (0-1) scored the first bucket of the fourth quarter, the Chargers (1-0) went on a 11-0 run with most of the scoring coming from Cripe and Macias. They even assisted each other on a couple of occasions.
A baseline drive by Cripe gave West Noble the lead for good at 47-45 with 4:15 left.
Macias scored off a steal and added a free throw to complete the three-point play. Cripe scored off of a give-and-go from Macias to make it 54-45 with less than three minutes remaining.
Macias committed to play football at Purdue University before the game.
“Good for him,” Marsh said on Macias. “He came out and refocused somehow. That was going to be a big question for us. How's he going to refocus and he did.
East Noble ended its scoring drought of five minutes with a free throw from Chris Hood. The Chargers played solid defense on the East Noble big man all evening and didn't allow him to dominate inside.
“Marsh made a great adjustment and went to a matchup zone and forced us to make reads. We just have to be better at handling pressure,” Durnell said.
West Noble finished the job from the free throw line, making five its last eight.
The first half went back and forth between the Knights and Chargers.
Cripe scored the first four points for West Noble, including on a nice back-door cut to the basket to make it 4-1.
Denton scored his first points with a three from the wing.
Cripe ended up with eight in the first quarter, and the Chargers held a 10-8 lead at the end of the first.
The second quarter feature plenty of scoring.
A pair of three-pointers from Macias and Ayden Zavala put the West Noble up 16-10 before the Knights answered with a 9-1 run, including a three from Max Bender and a steal by Avery Kline that resulted in a couple of free throws.
Zavala hit another three to give the Chargers the lead, only to be answered by Owen Ritchie's three from the corner.
A three-point play from Hood put East Noble ahead 27-24 with 90 seconds left in the half, then the Chargers scored five in a row. Zavala hit a three and on the play, Cripe was fouled inside. He hit two free throws to give West Noble the lead.
But right before halftime, Denton drove up the left side and hit a running three at the buzzer to give the Knights a 31-29 advantage at the break.
West Noble hosts Bethany Christian Saturday, and East Noble travels to Lakeland the same night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.