KENDALLVILLE — The unsung heroes of any football team are the offensive linemen.
The two times East Noble has made the state finals, the offensive lines were big and strong, which is similar to this season’s line. All of them are 240 pounds or more and have been pushing around opposing defenses to the tune of 5,700 yards of total offense this season, 297 yards short of the school record set by the 2003 Knights.
This year’s line is made up of four seniors, including center Parker Higginbotham, guards Noah Schooley and Donald Miller and tackle Alex Manns, as well as sophomore Chris Hood.
“It’s just great kids. Four of them are seniors and are great leaders,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. “Yeah, they’re big, they’re athletic, but more than anything they care an awful lot about this team, their teammates and about this program. Your best program kids are usually offensive linemen. That’s no different this year.”
Manns said that this year’s group is a really close one, which helps them on the football field every Friday night.
“Our friendship all started through football. I don’t know if I would be friends with them if I didn’t play,” Manns said. “We hang out all of the time. I’ve hung out with every single person here, and it’s just getting that bond together.”
Creating a tight-knit offensive line is something former offensive line coach Kristian Jarrett established a few years ago and has been carried on by current offensive line coach Cliff Hannon.
“Him and I started trying to create an offensive line culture five years ago. And that foundation, that was laid at that point, has led to them being a really tight-knit, hard-working group of kids,” Hannon said.
Jarrett has been able to come back and help advise the offensive line and coach Hannon throughout the state tournament run.
Even though only two starters, Miller and Manns, returned from last year’s team, the group knew what was expected of them coming into the season.
“This a group of senior-led kids. That’s by far the biggest thing. They’ve known the expectations that we’ve set for this offensive line for multiple years,” Hannon said.
As the lone sophomore, Hood, the biggest of all of the East Noble linemen, checking in at 6-foot-7-inches and 315 pounds, has improved in just about every facet at the tackle position and should only get better.
“He has huge potential,” Hannon said. “His size is very unique and incredible, and he matches that with his work ethic and honestly, his football smarts. He’s a very football smart kid. He has made huge growth throughout the year, especially in his pass protection and aggressiveness in run blocking. He’s learning to control his body, which is hard for any sophomore, especially when you’re 6-foot-7, 315 pounds. That takes a little bit of a learning curve.”
There was a learning curve early this season for the offensive line to come together as one unit, especially with three new starters. The deep run in the postseason has not only helped the current offensive line solidify into one of the biggest strengths of this year’s team, but the extra practices have helped the linemen who will be replacing the four seniors next year.
“Confidence has been the biggest thing, especially with three new starters. Having the confidence to recognized different defensive fronts and be sound in your rules and execution. Having confidence goes a long way in offensive line play, then their technique,” Hannon said. “The biggest, most underrated thing about making the run that we’ve had is that we get six weeks over practice that very few teams in the state do. The ability to develop younger kids has been huge.”
