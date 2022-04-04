INDIANAPOLIS — Central Noble's Connor Essegian can add another honor to his growing list of postseason awards.
On Monday, it was announced the Cougar senior was named an Indiana All-Star.
Those chosen to the team will play three games in June, one exhibition game against the Indiana Junior All-Stars, as well as home-and-home contests against the Kentucky All-Stars.
The announcement comes days after Westfield's Braden Smith was named Indiana Mr. Basketball, an award Essegian was a finalist for.
The players completing the 2022 Indiana Boys All-Stars are Javan Buchanan of Lafayette Jeff, Tayshawn Comer of Cathedral, Ryan Conwell of Pike, Jaxon Edwards of Cathedral, Tae Davis of Warren Central, Travis Grayson of Chesterton, C.J. Gunn of Lawrence North, Jalen Jackson of Fort Wayne Northrop, Amhad Jarrard of Mt. Vernon (Fortville), Branden Northern of Silver Creek, Peter Suder of Carmel and Jalen Washington of Gary West.
Essegian, a Wisconsin signee, led Central Noble to Class 2A state runner-up finish. The Cougars finished with a 28-3 record, won their third straight NECC Tournament title, a sectional championship, their first regional title since 2001 and the program’s first semi-state win.
The senior finished with an average of 26.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He finished with 2,526 career points to put him at No. 10 all-time in Indiana history.
He’s the school’s all-time leading scorer and scored over 600 points for the third season in a row.
Essegian was the KPC Media Group All-Area Prep of the Year last season after he scored 24 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
Chad Johnston of South Bend Adams has been named the head coach of the 2022 All-Stars. He will be assisted by Steve Lynch of Brownsburg and Rob Yoder of Westview.
Yoder finished with a career 310-141 record in 18 seasons as the Warrior coach. He was a Junior All-Star assistant coach in 2018.
The Junior-Senior exhibition game is set for June 8 at a site to be announced. The first game against Kentucky will be June 10 at the Owensboro Sportscenter in Owensboro, Kentucky. The final game against Kentucky will be June 11 at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.