KENDALLVILLE — East Noble went blow for blow with Bishop Dwenger for three quarters, but the Saints wore down the Knights on senior night for a 65-55 victory Wednesday night.
“Little things continue to beat us, and until we fix doing the little things really well, this is going to continue to be the outcome,” East Noble coach Brandon Durnell said. “We gave up eight offensive rebounds, missed seven free throws and gave up a box out on a free throw. Things that cannot happen in a varsity basketball game.”
East Noble (8-11) was led in scoring by Spencer Denton, who had 20 points. Chris Hood finished with 18 points.
The Saints (9-6) had three guys reach double figures, led by Owen Shively, who hit seven three-pointers and ended up with 23 points. Beau Jacquay had 15 points, and C.J. Pieper added 10.
The Knights looked sharp on offense to start the game and went on an 11-0 run. However, the Saints tied the game 13-13 at the first break.
East Noble went on a 10-0 run early in the second quarter, including threes from Keegan Foster and Owen Ritchie for the 23-15 advantage.
“I thought for the first three quarters offensively that was some of the best we’ve played since we’ve got back from quarantine. The guys were making shots. I thought they played with more of a togetherness,” Durnell said. “Again, we have to figure that second-half stretch that always kills us.”
Dwenger crept back into the game on the back of Shively, who hit three triples in the second quarter, including one at the buzzer.
East Noble led 33-30 at halftime. Denton hit a pair of threes in the second quarter and had 13 points at the break.
The teams went back and forth in the third quarter with neither team scoring more than two consecutive baskets before the other answered.
Hood asserted his presence during the quarter and scored six, including a bucket to put East Noble up 41-39. Then, Max Bender hit a corner three to keep the Knights up 44-41.
A Shively three and a free throw gave the Saints the slight lead going into the final stanza.
Denton and Hood each hit a tough inside shot to give East Noble the lead, but then the shots stopped falling for the Knights.
That’s when Jacquay and Pieper took over for the Saints. Dwenger finished the game on a 12-4 run.
East Noble finishes up its Northeast 8 Conference schedule on Friday night at New Haven.
