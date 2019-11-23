LIGONIER — The West Noble girls lost their Northeast Corner Conference opener 47-36 to Angola on Saturday night.
It was a struggle to find the bottom of the basket for both teams, which led to a game that what not nice to watch for Angola coach Brandon Appleton.
“That was ugly. You take any win you can on the road in conference,” Appleton said.
Neither team shot well on Saturday. Angola was 16-for-45 (36 percent) from the field, and West Noble was 14-of-55 (25 percent). The Chargers also struggled at the free-throw line, going 5-for-14, and the Hornets were better hitting 12-of-18 (67 percent).
Both coaches said that their teams need to knock some shots down. Both teams missed quite a few shots at the rim, but both coach expects more shots to fall as the season goes on.
"I know of the shots we missed tonight are going to go in," West Noble coach Dale Marano said. "We didn't shoot the ball very well tonight, and it's an entirely different ball game if we make shots but we didn't."
“We got some good looks. We just have to build some confidence and keep shooting the basketball. Hopefully, some things start going down in hopefully a better direction for us,” Appleton said.
West Noble (2-3, 0-1 NECC) jumped out to a 10-6 lead after scoring three consecutive baskets off of offensive rebounds. A three by Ally Lorntz and a fast-break basket by Hanna Knoll gave the visitors a 11-10 lead after the first.
Angola (3-2, 1-0) turned up the pressure in the second quarter, which led to some easier baskets on the other end. As soon as the Hornets got the ball after a made shot or rebound, they quickly moved the other end, making quick passes before finding the open girl.
For the Chargers, the press by the Hornets rushed some of their shot attempts, which made them more difficult to knock down.
"We knew it was coming, and they do a real nice job with it, give them a lot of credit. But we didn't handle it the way we wanted to as we worked on in practice all week," Marano said. "We made some mistakes there. Those things will come with experience. We knew what to do. We just didn't always do it."
Lorntz knocked down her second three-pointer, then assisted on a basket by Kayla Fenstermaker to make it 18-12 three minutes into the quarter. Knoll hit a contested layup, on which she was fouled, then made the free throw to make it 23-14 at the half.
Angola slowly extended its lead to double digits by the end of the third quarter as the shooting woes hit West Noble hard. After Jazmyn Smith hit a layup after a long inbounds pass two minutes into the quarter, the Chargers didn’t make another field goal until the first possession of the fourth.
Knoll finally got going offensively at the end of the third quarter, scoring the last eight points of the quarter for the Hornets.
Angola only made one field goal in the final period but were good enough from the free-throw line to keep the lead at double digits throughout the quarter.
Smith led the Chargers with 13 points and eight rebounds. Lilly Mast scored six of her 11 in the fourth quarter and added eight boards.
Knoll had a team-high 14 points and five rebounds. Lortnz and Fenstermaker each had eight points.
West Noble travels to Fremont Friday, and Angola hosts Garrett Tuesday.
