EMMA — For one quarter, West Noble looked like it was capable of hanging with Class 2A No. 6 Westview. But as everyone knows, the game is 32 minutes long, not eight.
The Warriors (14-3, 8-1 NECC) pulled away from the Chargers (5-10, 2-6) in the fourth quarter for a 59-45 win on Thursday night.
“I thought West Noble really appeared to have a good game plan,” Westview coach Rob Yoder said. “I think their kids really followed it and played at a high level.”
Charlie Yoder led all scorers with 31 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. Blake Egli hit a pair of threes in the first quarter to give Westview an early lead.
West Noble trailed 28-16 at halftime but open the second half with a 10-0 run to bring the deficit to within two.
Austin Cripe, who finished with 11 points, started the run with a three assisted by Joel Mast, then Cripe hit a step-back trey with 5:05 left to shrink the lead to four.
“I would have loved to see that third-quarter version of us a lot more,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said. “We came out of halftime, we really didn’t make any changes. We just got out of our own way a little bit and just played.”
The Chargers started the game with three straight possessions with a turnover before ever taking a shot. They had six turnovers in the first quarter and six for the rest of the game.
“That’s what we’ve talked about. We have seen that happen on film quite a bit. I don’t know if they really stress it, but it seems like they turn a lot of guys over early if they’re just not ready for their pressure. Because they do put a lot of really good ball pressure on,” Marsh said.
After Drew Litwiller hit his only bucket of the game along the baseline to stop the Charger run, Braden Brewster and Josh Gross scored back-to-back shots inside to tie the game at 30-30. Gross led West Noble with 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
The Warriors quickly answered with a three-pointer from Brady Yoder, who finished with eight points off the bench.
“When we got off to a slow start there in the second half, I thought our second unit played extremely well when we brought them in and made enough plays to get us a lead again,” Rob Yoder said.
Brady Yoder wasn’t the only one to step up off the bench, Mason Yoder chipped in seven points. Westview’s bench outscored West Noble’s 17-2.
The Warriors finished the third on a 6-2 run, including back-to-back scores from Charlie Yoder. Mast hit a quick layup before the buzzer to cut the margin back to five going into the final eight minutes.
Over the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, Westview stretched its lead back to double digits with two more buckets from Charlie Yoder and one from Mason Yoder.
The Chargers didn’t quit and sliced the lead to single digits twice in the final four minutes but never got closer than eight.
Mast finished with 10 points and four rebounds, and Brewster ended up with five.
Westview still sits atop of the NECC with an 8-1 record ahead of both Prairie Heights and Churubusco, which are 6-1. West Noble feels like it’s closer to breaking through and turning some of its close losses into wins. Of its 10 defeats this season, six have been by single digits. On Thursday, they got the Warriors within single digits for a quarter, but couldn’t finish.
“That’s the trick, right?” Marsh said. “This is the time of the year when you figure out who your guys are. I think we’re finding out if our guys want to keep battling and sticking with it. I think they do. I don’t question it about these guys at all. I think we’re lucky in that regard. I think they’re all going to show up tomorrow and work hard. I still think we’re trending in the right direction.”
