LAOTTO — Carter Minch gets to continue his hockey career at the junior level.
The East Noble senior, who was on the Knights baseball team and played hockey for the Fort Wayne Vipers, signed to play one season with the Toledo Cherokee.
“It means a lot honestly. With all of the work that I’ve put in over the years, it’s like a reward. It’s great,” Minch said.
The Cherokee are in the Premier Division of the United States Premier Hockey League.
Minch’s love for hockey came from his dad, who has been a Chicago Blackhawks fan his entire life. Minch said he watch their games all of the time.
He started playing hockey at eight years old. Before taking the ice, he started skating on roller blades at a young age then transitioned to ice skating before learning the game of hockey.
Minch said what he loves most about the game is how he can take out any frustrations he might have out on the ice.
He’s hoping to get a college scholarship offer or move up a league in the USPHL, which would be the National Collegiate Development Conference. But he’s not looking too far down the road.
“That would be amazing, but at the moment, I’m just taking it one step at a time focusing on the next level,” Minch said.
Minch is the second Fort Wayne Viper to join the Cherokee for the upcoming season. He joins teammate Michael Bushell who signed earlier this week.
The team Minch skated with last season was a combination of teams from Snider, Northrop and Bishop Dwenger. Minch played for the Fort Wayne Bruins for three years before joining the Vipers.
He suited up in 19 games last season, scored three goals and added 12 assists for 15 points.
“Carter is a kid who came to camp last year but wanted to finish high school before he made the jump to juniors.” Cherokee head coach Kenny Miller said in a press release, “He is a really good skating defenseman that has a good skill set for his age that will come in and develop under our coaching staff.”
The Cherokee begin play in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.