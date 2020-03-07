EMMA — For the second night in a row, Churubusco had to make enough plays and hold off a team that was making a late charge. This time, it resulted in a sectional championship.
The Eagles (17-6) fended off a late push by rival Central Noble and held on for a 54-49 victory in the Class 2A Westview Sectional championship on Saturday night. It’s Churubusco’s first sectional title since 2017.
“I’ll tell you what, when we did this three years ago it was pretty special,” Churubusco head coach Chris Paul said. “This one is unreal because those are two really, really good basketball teams that we had to beat. We had to grind them.”
Jackson Paul said, “This is amazing. I expected it to be awesome, but this is even better than I expected.”
Churubusco will play Blackhawk Christian in the Class 2A regional at North Judson next Saturday.
Paul led his team with 16 points, including going 9-of-10 from the free-throw line, most of which came in the fourth quarter. Landen Jordan had 11 points and 14 rebounds. Luke McClure finished with 13 points.
Connor Essegian led the Cougars with 19 points, and Sawyer Yoder ended up with 12 points and eight boards.
After jumping out to an astounding 20-0 lead on Westview on Friday night, the Eagles made a great effort to repeat that performance and were up 13-4 less than six minutes into the game.
“We had tremendous leadership. We had guys that just knew what their ultimate goal was, and even when (Central Noble) was making that run, our guys felt like, ‘Let’s stick together. Let’s not fall apart.’” Chris Paul said.
The Cougars (22-5) never lead in Saturday’s contest and got as close as two after a long three-pointer from Connor Essegian with 65 seconds left.
“We lost Connor a couple of times, and I told his mom and dad that he’s a special player,” Paul said.
Like the night before with Charlie Yoder, Churubusco face-guarded Essegian and made it difficult for him to get clean looks.
“I thought we did a great job. The kid had to work for everything he got,” Paul said.
Churubusco closed out Saturday’s win from the free-throw line. It went 6-of-8 in the final three minutes and 16-for-20 from the game.
After the Eagles went up by nine points in the first quarter, the Cougars pushed several times to cut the lead to a more manageable distance. However, Churubusco kept answering the call.
Essegian made it 20-18 Churubusco with a basket at the 3:45 mark in the second. Then, the Eagles ended the first half with an 8-1 run, including a three each from Jackson Paul and Noah Wolfe.
“We’ve gone through some tough situations this year, and I think we’ve only grown from them. This shows that even when we face adversity, we’re going to find a way to push through it,” Paul said.
After the Cougars opened the second half with five straight points, the Eagles answered with five of their own, including a three from McClure to make a 10-point advantage with 4:34 left in the third.
The teams traded buckets, then after Jordan went to the bench after he picked up his third foul, the Cougars scored four straight free throws to make it a six-point game, 37-31, heading into the final period.
Central Noble continued to work for shots against Churubusco’s stingy defense, but the Eagles responded with a made shot after every Cougar basket.
Paul started to drive into the lane more in the fourth quarter and would either score or draw a foul. He scored 11 of his 16 points in the final period.
“Everybody on the team has their role. At that moment, my role was to step and knock down free throws and attack the rim,” Paul said.
Central Noble got as close as two points twice in the fourth quarter. The first time came on a jumper by Ryan Schroeder, but it was answered with a three from McClure after an offensive rebound by Jordan, who had six of them on Saturday.
Essegian tried to tie the game with another difficult three with a few seconds left but it was off the mark.
“I didn’t want it to end. I thought our kids played their tails off. We weren’t at our best offensively, but they still found a way to be there and have a chance at the end,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said.
After starting 2-4 the first month of the season, the Eagles, like they did in the sectional, had to grind their way to a sectional title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.