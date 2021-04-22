EMMA — The pitching matchup between Central Noble’s Jenica Berkes and Westview’s Alexys Antal was a real good one Thursday. Runs were at a premium.
The Cougars did a better job of putting the ball in play and putting pressure on the opposing defense on the basepaths to defeat the Warriors 4-1.
“This is a good win for us,” CN coach Taylor Amber said. “It was a little ugly. We had a rough start. They have a great pitcher and she caught us off guard.
“We took advantage of small ball situations and used our strengths to our advantage.”
The Warriors (5-2, 3-1) scored their lone run in the first inning to get the early lead. A couple of walks and a misplay of a popup by the Cougars loaded the bases. Hailee Caldwell drove in Savanna Strater.
In the top of the fifth inning, Central Noble’s aggressiveness on the basepaths eventually paid off.
Antal hit Casey Hunter to lead off the inning, then she went two bases on a wild pitch to get to third. Bridgette Gray put a bunt down, but it went right back to Antal, who threw home. Catcher Addie Bender eventually put the tag on Hunter for the first out. Gray went to second on the play.
Then Gray stole third with Berkes batting. Westview misconnected on the throw with fielders on the move. The ball went into left field, and Gray scored to tie the game at 1.
Berkes had an infield single in the hole between shortstop and third base. Christiana Sloane ran for Berkes and went to second Emma Marker’s sacrifice bunt and scored the go-ahead run on Bre Waikel’s bloop single that hit near the end of the outfield grass in left center.
The Cougars (5-0, 2-0) scored on a throwing error off Ashleigh Gray’s sacrifice bunt to make it a 3-1 game. Then Marker scored on Libby Goldey’s double to leftcenter in the seventh.
Berkes pitched a complete game two-hitter with 11 strikeouts. She overcame four walks and two hit batters. She had to pitch to the potential tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh, and retired Antal on a flyout to left with runners on second and third to end it.
Antal allowed seven hits and three earned runs in taking the loss for Westview. She struck out nine, walked two and hit a couple of batters.
Goldey hit two doubles for Central Noble.
