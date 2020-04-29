BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Prairie Heights football program received an early Christmas present on Wednesday.
The Panthers were awarded the grand prize of $25,000 worth of new helmets from the Indianapolis Colts and UnitedHealthcare through the HELMETS program, which began in 2015.
Prairie Heights is hoping to replace all 54 helmets it currently has in its inventory for safer helmets to be used starting next season.
With the help of votes online from their supporters, Churubusco and Prairie Heights were picked as weekly winners in the HELMETS Sweepstakes during the Indianapolis Colts’ 2019 season. Heights was announced as the Week 15 winner last week. The Eagles were the Week 10 winner.
The Panther football community continued voting through the entire sweepstakes and helped the football program win the grand prize.
“It says a lot. That’s one thing that I appreciate and the kids appreciate how much support that the Panther football community has for our game. They’re always there for us. We always have good crowds at our games,” Prairie Heights football coach Pat McCrea said.
The first person to congratulate McCrea was Churubusco coach Paul Sade.
Both area schools won various prizes and will at least receive $1,000 toward their athletic departments if they didn’t win the grand prize. Among the prizes was a Colts helmet signed by Colts linebacker Darius Leonard.
The HELMETS program began in 2015 and is also sponsored by UnitedHealthcare. The Colts and UnitedHealthcare have collaborated to advance the health and safety of high school athletes through education and equipment.
Football helmets have a shelf life of 10 years. McCrea and athletic director Brent Byler have been buying four to five new helmets every year to keep from purchasing a huge allotment of new helmets, which would be very costly.
Now, they won’t have to buy new ones for a few years, but will start their system of buying a couple of new ones in a handful of years to keep updating their inventory.
The new helmets the program has purchased in the past cost $375 per helmet.
“In the big picture, I think it’s going to help the athletic department as a whole,” McCrea said.
McCrea said the plan is to pass down the current helmets to the middle school programs.
“There’s not a huge difference in helmet size. With some kids, there’s middle school kids who really need a small or extra small, but there’s a lot of middle school kids who can wear a large or extra large Riddell helmet,” McCrea said.
