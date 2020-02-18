DECATUR — A 10-0 run by Bellmont turned a six-point deficit into a four-point lead late in the third quarter. East Noble was never able to regain the lead and lost 53-48 in its final Northeast 8 Conference contest of the season Tuesday night.
The Braves’ Kade Fuelling was the one who fueled most of the run late in the third quarter. He finished with a game-high 27 points, scoring seven of the 10-point late run.
“In high school basketball you have to take away a good team’s first and second option. We weren’t obviously able to do that all night,” East Noble coach Ryan Eakins said. “Fuelling got whatever he wanted. He caught the basketball whenever he wanted and wherever he wanted. We didn’t do a good job of communicating on screens and fighting through our switches and making sure he didn’t catch the ball within eight feet of the basket, because he did that all night.”
East Noble had a chance to tie the game under 10 seconds to go, but Luke McCue’s three-point attempt was wide, and Bellmont (9-9, 1-6 NE8) iced the game with free throws.
The Knights (10-9, 3-4) were led by Chris Hood, who finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Hayden Jones had nine points in limited action. He did not play in the first quarter due to his interaction with Bishop Dwenger’s Brenden Lytle at the end of last Saturday’s game. Jones and Lytle were jawing and tossing the ball back and forth as time wound down during East Noble’s 60-56 victory.
Jones also fouled out with 1:07 left on Tuesday with his team down four points.
Despite Jones missing the first eight minutes, East Noble only trailed 15-12 and finished the quarter strong.
“It wasn’t pretty but I thought we weathered the storm a little bit,” Eakins said. “(Bellmont) played a 1-3-1 (zone) for about four minutes of that game, and the score was 18-0 (in favor of them) in those four minutes.”
Without Jones on the floor, the Knights struggled to handle the ball and had five turnovers in the first quarter, three resulted in points for the Braves.
Bellmont led 11-4 after a steal and score from Tyler James, but Luke Denton assisted on the next two East Noble baskets, a bucket from Gage Ernsberger and a three from Nate Dickson. Then, Ernsberger found Dickson for another triple to cut the lead to one.
Once Jones stepped onto the floor, it was like a new East Noble team was on the court and everything opened up offensively. Dickson was able to drive to the basket, Chris Hood was able to move freely down low and Jones was able to create enough space for jumpers in the lane.
Hood scored six straight points to tie the game up at 20-20. Jones hit a pull-up jumper in the lane, followed by another lay-in by Hood to give East Noble a 24-22 lead.
The connection from Jones to Hood down low continued to produce results early in the second half. Hood once again scored six in a row, two on assists from Jones and another on a putback to put the Knights up 32-28. After another score from Hood, East Noble was up 37-31 with 2:30 left in the third.
Then, Fuelling started the 10-0 with an assist out to James, who knocked down a three with 1:36 left. Fuelling quickly did the rest, scoring easy layups after steals, including one to make it 41-37 with 25 seconds left in the period. In 71 seconds, the Braves turned a six-point deficit into a four-point lead.
East Noble struggled to score in the final frame. McCue hit a three with 4:30 left to end the drought, and a steal and easy layup for Brooks Miller cut the lead to two.
But the Braves did enough at the free-throw line to come away with their one and only conference win of the season. They went 8-for-13 from the stripe in the fourth quarter.
East Noble hosts Wawasee on Friday night.
