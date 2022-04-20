EMMA — Judson University’s men’s basketball team won 10 more games this past season than it did the season before. Eagles coach Bruce Fields is an Indiana native who wouldn’t mind adding some hoops-savvy Hoosiers to help keep the program growing.
Fields, a Mooresville High School Athletic Hall of Famer, will get some Indiana flavor with the addition of Westview senior guard Mason Yoder, who signed with the suburban Chicago NAIA college on Wednesday afternoon.
“Indiana players have high basketball IQs... They have all the intangibles,” said Fields, who led the Eagles to a 15-17 record in his second year at the helm this past season. “Mason will fit in real well.
“One, he comes from a great family. Two, he’s a great worker with a tireless work ethic,” Fields continued. “He will play his part and is athletic enough to do what he needs to do at our level. I’m thrilled.”
Yoder averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for Warriors this past season. He shot 53.6% from the floor. He made the All-Northeast Corner Conference team and the KPC Media Group All-Area team, and was also honorably mentioned to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team.
Yoder was a varsity regular the past three seasons. He played for his uncle Rob Yoder when he was the Warriors’ coach during Mason’s sophomore and senior seasons.
“He was hard on me, probably harder on me than anybody on the team,” Mason Yoder said. “But it’s special to play for my family.”
Yoder said he instantly connected with Fields when they first met in early January and there were no other options to consider.
“He (Fields) was positive toward me and what I could do,” Yoder said.
“Hopefully I can help them win. I’ll do whatever I can, and be a good teammate.”
Yoder will study business at Judson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.