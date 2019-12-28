SYRACUSE – The offense picks up for the Central Noble girls in a 73-34 victory over Wawasee Friday night at the Hardwood Teepee in Syracuse. Then the Cougar boys fell short against the Warriors 63-56.
Central Noble girls 73,
Wawasee 34
The Cougars (9-4) won with a balanced attack with five players scoring double figures. The Warriors fell to 5-8.
Senior Samantha Brumbaugh and freshmen Madi Vice and Meghan Kiebel had 14 points apiece for Central Noble. Bridgette Gray scored 13 and junior classmate Lydia Andrews added 11 points.
That balance was what Cougar coach Josh Treesh was looking for.
“For us, it was trying to get our offense going,” Treesh said. “Against Goshen, Angola and Central Noble, we couldn’t throw it in the ocean.
“Madi needs to get a little more aggressive. Meghan needs to get a little more assertive. Sam needs to get more comfortable. That will take a lot of pressure off of Lydia and Bridgette.”
Central Noble has two more quality opponents left before the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament on consecutive Fridays, at Bremen this coming Friday before hosting Garrett on Jan. 10. Treesh will welcome being on the practice more over the next couple of weeks.
“They key for us is more practice and less games,” he said. “As young as we are in terms of what our roles are, the more we get comfortable and work on fitting things where they need to be will be helpful for us.”
Wawasee boys 63,
Central Noble 56
Senior Myles Smith scored nine points in the first quarter to help the Cougars start well. CN led 23-15 early in the second quarter, then the Warriors caught fire.
Wawasee (4-3) ended the first half on a 16-4 run to take a 31-27 lead at halftime. Then the Warriors built up its lead to nine in the third quarter at 38-29.
“It was going to be a game of runs,” Wawasee coach Jon Everingham said. “If we would hang in there, I knew we would have chances against them.”
The Cougars (4-2) rallied, scoring the final seven points of the third quarter. Connor Essegian hit a three-pointer to give CN a 45-44 lead with 5 minutes, 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors answered with a five-point possession. Sophomore Keaton Dukes hit a foul-line jumper to give Wawasee a 46-45 lead with 4:43 to play. The Cougars committed a foul away from the ball to give the ball back to Wawasee. Dukes buried a three on that ensuing possession to make it a 49-45 game with 4:08 left.
The Warriors scored off of two CN turnovers in the game’s 31st minute to up their lead to 58-49.
“We’re not a hungry basketball team and we’re not a very good defensive team right now,” Cougars coach John Bodey said. “We like to play offense, but we don’t like playing defense.
“We can’t have two or three hungry and the rest not hungry.”
Dukes had 27 points and senior guard Austin Miller scored 22 to lead Wawasee.
Essegian had 21 points and Sawyer Yoder scored 15 for Central Noble. The Cougars travel to Bremen tonight.
