Prep Soccer
All-NECC Girls team announced
EMMA — Lakeland and Westview each had three players selected to the 2019 All-Northeast Corner Conference Girls Soccer Team. The team was selected by conference coaches on Wednesday night.
Kylee Palmer, Keirstin Roose and Hailey Alleshouse were picked to the team from the Lakers. Jodi Hostetler, Julie Miller and Ashley Mullett were selected from the Warriors.
Leading West Noble scorers Neyda Macias and Sherlyn Torres and Central Noble senior goalkeeper-forward Madison Bremer also received All-NECC honors.
Area girls honorably mentioned to the All-NECC team were Lakeland's Madison Keil, Brooklynn Olinger and Destiny Ratacjzak; Westview's Isabelle Helmuth, Paige Riegsecker and Paige Schwartz; CN's Shelby McClelland and Jocelyn Winebrenner and West Noble's Alondra Sosa.
2019 All-Northeast Corner Conference Girls Soccer Team
Angola — Emily McKinley. Central Noble — Madison Bremer. Garrett — Ella Baver, Macy Newman. Lakeland — Hailey Alleshouse, Kylee Palmer, Keirstin Roose. West Noble — Neyda Macias, Sherlyn Torres. Westview — Jodi Hostetler, Julie Miller, Ashley Mullett.
Honorable Mentions
Maddie Dailey (A), Sarah McKinley (A), Shelby McClelland (CN), Jocelyn Winebrenner (CN), Madison Keil (LL), Brooklynn Olinger (LL), Destiny Ratacjzak (LL), Alondra Sosa (WN), Isabelle Helmuth (WV), Paige Riegsecker (WV), Paige Schwartz (WV).
All-NECC Boys squad released
EMMA — Six West Noble players were selected to the 2019 All-Northeast Corner Conference Boys Soccer Team. The team was selected by conference coaches on Wednesday night.
Juan Calvo, Ricardo Flores, Eric Galarza, Nestor Gutierrez, Julio Macias and Henry Torres were picked to the First Team from the NECC regular season and tournament champion Chargers. Alex Ramirez and Baltazar Guzman were honorably mentioned.
Westview had four All-NECC players: Jadon Yoder, Austin Yoder, Jack McCoy and Blake Egli.
Central Noble and Lakeland each had two all-conference selections, Austin Kugler and goalkeeper Aidan Drebelbis for the Cougars and Eduardo Montoya and Cody Miller from the Lakers. Honorable mentions were Laker Bayley Iddings and CN's Ryan Schroeder and Rece Vice.
2019 All-Northeast Corner Conference Boys Soccer Team
Angola — Bryce Dailey. Central Noble — Aidan Dreibelbis, Austin Kugler. Eastside — Noah Johnson. Garrett — Creigh Dircksen, Kenan Kennedy, Zak Klopfenstein. Lakeland — Cody Miller, Eduardo Montoya. West Noble — Juan Calvo, Ricardo Flores, Eric Galarza, Nestor Gutierrez, Julio Macias, Henry Torres. Westview — Blake Egli, Jack McCoy, Austin Yoder, Jadon Yoder.
Honorable Mentions
Isaac Fuentes (A), Jayden Nafziger (A), Ryan Schroeder (CN), Rece Vice (CN), Jaiden Baker (ES), Chayse Hulbert (ES), Dylan Raymond (G), Bayley Iddings (LL), Austin Helmick (Prairie Heights), Baltazar Guzman (WN), Alex Ramirez (WN).
Prep Volleyball
Westview duo leads area on All-NECC Team
EMMA — Westview led the area with two girls making the All-Northeast Corner Conference Volleyball Team, senior Payton May and junior Gloria Miller.
Other area girls making the All-NECC Team were West Noble senior setter Nina Teel, Central Noble senior Samantha Brumbaugh, Lakeland junior Bailey Hartsough, Prairie Heights setter Morgan Bachelor and Churubusco's Mallory Sphar.
Area girls honorably mentioned were Panthers Amy German and Kalli Aaron, Cougar defensive specialist Kylie Urso, West Noble middle hitter Jenna Hutsell and Churubusco's Melanie Geiger.
2019 All-Northeast Corner Conference Volleyball Team
Angola — Ashlyn Meyer, Cait Snyder, Emma Archbold, Ally Lorntz, Sami Lee. Central Noble — Samantha Brumbaugh. Churubusco — Mallory Sphar. Fairfield — Brea Garber, Madeline Gawthrop, Madisyn Steele. Garrett — Emma Hirchak, Morgan Ostrowski, Logan Smith. Lakeland — Bailey Hartsough. Prairie Heights — Morgan Bachelor. West Noble — Nina Teel. Westview — Payton May, Gloria Miller.
Honorable Mentions
Autumn Cockroft (A), Kylie Urso (CN), Melanie Geiger (CH), Paige Franz (Eastside), Eleanor Neuman (ES), Sydney Stutsman (FF), Emily Behrman (Fremont), Kalli Aaron (PH), Amy German (PH), Jenna Hutsell (WN).
Youth Wrestling
TUF Club starting
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble's TUF Wrestling Club will begin practices Monday at 5:45 p.m. in the wrestling room at East Noble High School.
Registration will be at the door on that first night. Enter the school at door No. 23 from Henry Street. The club fee is $20. Only cash will be accepted.
The club is open to area children from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade. Practices are split up by age groups. The practice for pre-kindergarteners to third graders will be from 5:45-6:45 p.m. The practice for fourth to eighth graders and advanced wrestlers will run from 6:45-8 p.m.
Practices are held on Monday and Wednesday nights unless East Noble schools are closed.
To ask questions about the TUF Club, email coach Joel Pippenger at joelpippenger@gmail.com.
