ALBION — Central Noble senior Lydia Andrews signed her letter of intent Thursday to play basketball at Bethel University.
"The team aspect there is different. When you first think of a college, you think you like the college but it's more than that. It's more about the team, the coaches, which were super welcoming," Andrews said. "It's Christian-based and that's what I was wanting."
Her brother EJ is a graduate assistant for the Pilots' men's basketball team.
Andrews averaged 2.1 points per game her freshman year and is up to 14.7 ppg so far this season. She is also averaging career highs in rebounds (6.3) and steals (3.3) this season.
Andrews was a freshman on the Cougars' 2017-18 Class 2A State Championship team and her role on the team has only grown since, which will hopefully benefit her at the next level.
"I feel like it prepared me really well. I've been under a lot of great role models with Sydney (Freeman) and Meleah (Leatherman). The coaches have been great, and I feel like I couldn't have asked for anything else," Andrews said.
Andrews had a career day in that state finals appearance. She scored a career-high nine points in the win over Winchester, which will always be a big memory for her.
"State is a big (memory), but anytime that we get to be together where our team is bonding, I've really been lucky to have everyone," Andrews said.
Andrews plans on studying nursing while in Mishawaka.
