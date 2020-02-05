LIGONIER — West Noble senior Josh Gross signed his national letter of intent Wednesday, National Signing Day to play football at Marian University next season.
"It feels great, very relieving and super excited to get down there and get after it," Gross said.
He took visits to the University of Indianapolis and the University of Saint Francis, but Marian had too much to turn down.
"Marian just had everything I wanted, education-wise they have a really good business program down there, and that's what I want to go into," Gross said. "Their football team is pretty solid."
The Knights have been more than solid recently, making it to the NAIA Football Championship Series National Championship game four times since 2012, and most recently in 2019. They were beaten by Morningside College 40-38 in last season's title game.
"I wanted to join a winning program. Marian just had it all. The coaches were top-notch, they were very welcoming which was part of my decision," Gross said.
Gross is listed as a defensive back according to Marian's press release on Wednesday. He said he likes hitting people more than catching the football.
He was Class 3A AP All-State honorable mention at a defensive back after a successful season for a Charger team that finished 10-1 in 2019.
"I think he's a kid that's been driven. He's not only capable of doing a lot of good things at a lot of different positions, he actually excels at the more you give him, the better he gets," West Noble football coach Monte Mawhorter said. "We had a lot of fun this year, but I think he was one of the big keys to us being successful. He just brought so much to the table."
Gross had 72 carries for 550 yards and seven touchdowns, and he grabbed 26 catches for 322 yards and five scores on offense for West Noble. Defensively, he had 75 total tackles (including 65 solos), five interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. He was an All-NECC Big School honoree for the second year in a row.
"I think it's a culmination of a lot of hard work and a lot of time," Mawhorter said.
"It is a dream come true," Gross, who plans on majoring in business, said. "I've always dreamt of becoming a college athlete and playing football at the next level. It just feels great."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.