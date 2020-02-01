Prep Boys Basketball Westview wins in Gary; Lakeland loses
GARY — Westview won its fourth straight game on Saturday afternoon, defeating Gary Roosevelt 75-44.
Charlie Yoder had 23 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one blocked shot to lead the Warriors (13-3).
Drew Litwiller had 13 points and eight rebounds for Westview. Brady Yoder added nine points. Mason Yoder compiled eight points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Blake Egli had seven points.
Roosevelt is 2-11.
In the Hardwood Teepee in Syracuse Saturday night, Lakeland lost to Wawasee 39-25. The Warriors (11-5) led 22-14 at the half on their way to winning their fourth straight game. The Lakers are 6-9.
Chargers win home freshman tournament
LIGONIER — West Noble’s freshmen team won its tournament on Saturday, defeating Prairie Heights 56-41 in a semifinal game, then winning 52-45 over Bishop Luers in the championship game.
In the championship game, the Chargers led 17-9 after one quarter and 30-18 at the half. They overcame a rough third quarter where they only scored three points by pulling away for good in the fourth quarter.
Nevin Phares had 19 points to lead West Noble. Luke Schermerhorn scored 10 and Ayden Zavala had eight points.
In the semifinal game, Zavala paced the Chargers with 14 points. Derek Slone had 13 points and Schermerhorn scored nine.
Isaiah Malone had 13 points for the Panthers. Logan Swygart scored 11 and Leyton Byler had nine points.
Prep Gymnastics Lakeland 5th at Chesterton Invite
CHESTERTON — Lakeland was fifth in the Chesterton Invitational with 89.65.
Laker Emily Byler was 14th all-around with 31.9. She tied for 14th on the uneven bars with 7.85 and was 15th on the vault with 8.6. She tied for 18th on the balance beam with 7.6 and tied for 22nd on the floor exercise with 7.85.
Natalie Huffman scored 30.3 all-around. She was 20th on the beam with 7.3 and 21st on the floor with 7.95.
Aurora Yoder scored 26.55 all-around for Lakeland. Her best scores were 7.4 on the vault and 7.2 on the beam. Carly Rasbaugh had 7.2 on the floor and Alexis Reynolds had 7.45 on the vault.
Chesterton won with 113.95. Crown Point finished just ahead of third-place Homestead for second, 109.85-109.6.
College Basketball Trine men triumph at Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s basketball team defeated Kalamazoo 90-77 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game at the Anderson Athletic Center Saturday afternoon.
The Thunder shot 55% from the field (34-62) and only committed six turnovers in winning the MIAA contest.
Langston Johnson led Trine (12-7, 6-2 MIAA) with 24 points, six assists and five rebounds. Maurice Hunter had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Marcus Winters added 18 points, five assists, four boards and two steals.
Kendallville freshman Brent Cox started for the Thunder and had three points and three rebounds.
Tanner Blyly had 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Hornets (4-15, 1-7).
