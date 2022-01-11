LAGRANGE — Tuesday’s Northeast Corner Conference first round matchups between West Noble and Lakeland were rematches that were played last Friday night.
Like last Friday, the Lakeland girls and the West Noble boys were victorious and advanced to the quarterfinals. Both winners head to Central Noble tonight after the Cougar boys beat Angola on Tuesday.
The Laker girls play Angola at 6 p.m., and the Chargers boys take on Central Noble afterwards.
Lakeland girls 60,
West Noble 42
The Lakers (10-9) were led by Alivia Rasler, who had 17 points, five rebounds and three assists. Peyton Hartsough had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Cara Schackow and Takya Wallace each had eight points.
“That is the best we’ve played all season as a team, as a group and trusting each other on defense and offense,” Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said. “I’m very proud of the girls and how they responded. It’s hard to beat a team twice in a row, and we might have to play them in sectionals.”
The Chargers (5-12) were led in scoring by Jazmyn Smith with 17 points and 14 from Mackensy Mabie.
The two teams played even for the few four minutes of the game, then Lakeland took a slight lead with an 8-0 run that stretched into the second quarter.
It was the work of Wallace that helped the Lakers jump out to a 13-6 lead after a putback early in the second.
A nice play by Mabie off a steal and a nifty pass to Smith ended the run. But the Lakers had another short burst of 7-0 to push the lead to double digits. Another basket inside from Wallace and banked-in three from Rasler made it 22-11 midway through the period.
The Chargers were able to cut the lead back to single digits by the halftime break after five points from Mabie.
West Noble kept digging at the deficit in the third quarter with Smith taking over and scoring six quick points then another three-pointer from Mabie that made it 34-31.
The Lakers answered with a 7-0 run, led by Schackow and Hartsough.
But the Chargers weren’t done and made one last run late in the third quarter. Alexia Mast hit a bucke, then Mabie scored five in a row including a three to make it 43-39. However, she fouled out moments later, and the West Noble offense suffered.
“She’s a huge part of the game for us,” Charger coach Jeff Burns said. “There’s a reason we left on the court in the third quarter when she picked up her fourth. I looked down the bench and, ‘Hey, do you want to sub her?’ We need the point guard. Alexia Mast does a great job of attempting to step in a be that floor leader for us, but she’s a first-year varsity player.”
The Lakers went on a 17-3 run to finish the game.
“We made some really good decisions with some passes and then got some lay-ups,” Gearheart said. “We beat them back and got some lay-ups. We got six, eight points off lay-ups right in a row. They don’t give up.”
West Noble boys 65, Lakeland 52
The Charger boys (6-4) went right at Lakeland (2-9) at the start, and the Lakers saw their best player get in some early foul trouble.
Ben Keil, who finished with 13 points, picked up three fouls in the first 5:15 of the game.
“I’ll give West Noble credit that they are a physical team,” Laker coach Chris Keil said. “They were going to come in here and try to out-physical us and they did a good job to start.”
West Noble was up 9-0 after Ben Keil picked up his third and went the bench, then it took off.
Joshua Rosales hit his second triple in a row to make it 12-0. He had 13 points. Austin Cripe added a couple of baskets as well. He led West Noble with 19 points.
Lakeland finally got on the board with 1:04 left in the first when Christian Troyer, who led his team with 14 points, was fouled while making a lay-up. He proceed to compete the three-point play, but West Noble was up 20-3 at the end of the first quarter.
West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said didn’t like his team’s effort to start Friday’s game, but saw a big improvement to start of Tuesday’s contest.
“Tonight, we really carried that effort through. We kind of got after them in the full court, forced some turnovers, and I thought our effort was really, really good,” Marsh said.
The Chargers struggled to extended their lead and missed multiple shots inside during the second quarter.
“I said we played hard, but it was very sloppy,” Marsh said. “It was not clean basketball. We did not execute real well, but we played hard. Tonight can be an example that you can mask a lot of things if you just play hard.”
That allowed Lakeland to get back in the game and it did so at the free-throw line. Zeke Wachtman and Keil each had four fouls at the end of the first half, and West Noble led 30-18.
Cripe started to take over in the third quarter. He scored 11 points in the period, including the final eight points of the period for West Noble to make it a 45-29 game.
The Chargers did a good job of staving off any potential comeback by Lakeland and never allowed them to get back within single digits the rest of the way.
Garrett girls 66,
Hamilton 5
In Garrett, the Railroaders rolled to victory over the Marines and will play at rival Eastside tonight in the quarterfinals of the NECC Tournament.
Faith Owen and Bailey Kelham each had 15 points to lead Garrett. Nataley Armstrong had a double-double of 10 points and 10 assists to go along with six steals.
Garrett boys 70,
Hamilton 45
The Garrett boys will also take on Eastside after beating Hamilton Tuesday night.
Jaxson Fugate led the Railroaders with 15 points, Kyle Smith and Drayton Myers each had 11. Christian Hess chipped in nine.
