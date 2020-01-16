COLUMBIA CITY — After playing a neck-in-neck first half, East Noble’s 8th-grade boys basketball team fell to conference foe Indian Springs Middle School Thursday night after a lopsided third quarter, 44-31.
Columbia City started the game with a four-point lead, but the Eagles stalled partway through the first quarter, and East Noble scored several unanswered points to lead 11-7 going into the second quarter.
The Knights had five points from Mason Hankins, three from David Sturdivant and three from Owen VanGessel in the first quarter.
VanGessel led the team with 14 points in the game.
The Eagles points came from Brady Schroder (5) and Kam Hoag (2).
The Eagles clawed their way back in the second quarter, then ended the half with back-to-back 3-pointers by Hoag and Brady Hartman to take a 19-16 advantage.
Indian Springs let loose in the third quarter, outscoring East Noble by 10 points, 16-6, led by eight points from Hartman. More notably; however, was the Eagles’ third-quarter, high-pressure defense, which forced several turnovers that turned into easy points for ISMS.
The teams played an even fourth quarter, both scoring nine points, as the Knights were unable to climb out of the third-quarter hole.
Along with VanGessel’s 14 points, Keegan Corbin and Hankins scored five apiece, Zander Brazel added four and Sturdivant had three points.
Hartman led ISMS with 17 points, followed by Hoag with 10, Schroeder with nine, Zach Byall with six and Sam Eberly and Tyler Crosson with one apiece.
ISMS 7th grade 30, East Noble 12
Indian Springs’ 7th-grade boys were also victorious on Thursday, picking up a 30-12 win over the visiting Knights.
The Eagles led 9-4 after the first quarter and 20-6 at halftime after holding the Knights to only a pair of free throws in the second quarter.
The Knights scored one field goal in the third while Columbia City added another seven points, making the score 27-8 going into the fourth quarter.
East Noble’s Landon Swagger scored four of his team-high six points in the fourth quarter.
Nate Bowker and Ryker Quake each scored three points for the Knights.
Indian Springs was led by Eli Krider’s nine points, followed by five points each by Lukus Schmitt, Blake McCoy and Cobe Crawford. Carmine Shoda scored three points, Kaleb Junk added two and Garrett Shepherd chipped in one point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.