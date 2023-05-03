FORT WAYNE — With temperatures in the lower 40s, wind chills in the upper 30s, and intermittent chilly sprinkles in the air, Tuesday night wasn’t exactly ideal baseball weather.
But with the chance to take to the diamond at Parkview Field — home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps, the High Class A Midwest League affiliate of the San Diego Padres — the weather probably wasn’t too much on the minds of the Lakeland and West Noble baseball teams.
The two Northeast Corner Conference rivals met Tuesday night in a Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic game, and it was the Lakers rallying and then holding on late for a 6-4 win over the Chargers.
With the win, Lakeland improved to 9-6 overall, 3-2 NECC. West Noble dropped to 3-10, 2-3.
Lakeland coach Michael Isaacs said his team was able to seize the momentum with a big fourth inning, and that made the difference down the stretch.
“Our pitching was a little sporadic early,” Isaacs said. “We made some defensive changes and were able to settle down. We did just enough to win.”
The Lakers got a run in the bottom of the third. But West Noble struck for three in the top of the fourth. The Chargers took advantage of a Lakeland error to put runners at first and second, and a sacrifice bunt by Joe Button moved the runners over. A Jonathan Schwartz triple plated both runners, and Jordan Eash drove in Schwartz with a groundout to give West Noble a 3-1 lead.
It was a short-lived lead, however, as Lakeland struck for five in the bottom of the fourth. The Lakers got a run on a wild pitch to cut the Charger lead to 3-2, and then a two-run single by Carson Mickem gave the Lakers the lead back at 4-3.
The Lakers pushed their final two runs of the night across on passed balls.
West Noble rallied in the top of the seventh.
Lakeland junior pitcher Jayden Marshall got the win, toughing out a rough patch in the top of the fourth that saw West Noble score three runs to take a 3-1 lead. He departed after reaching 100 pitches in his six innings of work. Marshall fanned nine.
It was the second trip to the bump at Parkview Field for Marshall, who also went as a freshman.
As for his tough patch Tuesday night, Marshall said, “I just had to settle down, trust my mechanics and trust my teammates to get outs.”
West Noble coach Waylon Richardson said the Parkview Field experience is a special one that he got to have twice himself as a pitcher for the Chargers.
Richardson liked his team’s fourth inning. “We put together a perfect inning of baseball,” Richardson said. “Our starting pitcher was pitching well, we got guys on, got them over. But we needed to follow that with a zero in the Lakeland fourth, and we didn’t do that.”
The Chargers have a few weeks to fix some things before sectionals, Richardson said. “We gave them too much out there tonight, but we’ll go back to practice, and we’ll get better,” he said.
West Noble didn’t go quietly into the chilly northeast Indiana night in the top of the seventh. Laker reliever Mickem gave up a run, but shut down the Chargers from there to earn a save, striking out one.
The Lakers managed just four hits in this one but made them count. Mickem was 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Drannon Miller was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
West Noble collected six hits and was led by Jonathan Schwartz, who was 1-for 3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Jordan Eash was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Lakeland travels to Central Noble on Thursday, while West Noble hosts Angola. Both contests are slated for 5:30 p.m. first pitches.
