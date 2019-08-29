Girls Soccer East Noble falls to Huntington North
KENDALLVILLE — The Knights fell to the Vikings 1-0 in the Northeast 8 Conference opener for East Noble.
Huntington North scored the lone goal of the match in the last minute of the first half.
It’s the second straight match the Knights have been beaten 1-0. They lost to Blackhawk Christian by the same score on Tuesday.
Alexis Miller leads Westview to victory
EMMA — The Warriors defeated the Railroaders 6-0 on Thursday.
Alexis Miller led Westview with two goals and an assist.
Paige Schwartz, Isabelle Helmuth, Addie Bender and Julie Miller all register a goal in the win. Alexys Antal, Schwartz and Allie Hillman each had one assist.
The Warriors improved to 2-1 (1-0 NECC) and held Garrett to zero shots on goal.
Boys Soccer Chargers blank Wawasee Warriors
SYRACUSE — Juan Calvo led West Noble with two goals in a 5-0 win over the Warriors Thursday.
Agustin Gutierrez, Henry Torres and Ricardo Flores each scored a goal in the win.
Chargers improved to 4-1 on the season, and the junior varsity won 2-1 over Wawasee.
Cougars beat Lakers
LAGRANGE — Central Noble improved to 2-1-1 on the season with a 1-0 shutout of Lakeland Thursday.
Cougar keeper Aidan Dreibelbis had nine saves in goal, and Austin Kugler scored the lone goal of the match, which was assisted by Dylan Noland.
“With the wind at our face in the first half, our goal was to make it nil nil by the mid mark. Having the wind shifted to our backs for the second 40 minutes coach Alex Baierle and I asked for more shots, and it didn’t take much more than a minute to net the only goal of the game,” Central Noble coach Joe Imhof said.
CN takes on Churubusco at home on Tuesday.
Knights beaten in NE8 opener by Vikings
HUNTINGTON — East Noble dropped its Northeast 8 Conference opener against Huntington North 2-1 on Thursday.
Michael Klein scored the lone goal for the Knights on a penalty kick.
The junior varsity beat the Vikings 1-0.
Westview downed by Lakewood Park
AUBURN — Lakewood Park had an impressive 7-1 victory over Westview Thursday evening.
Girls Golf East Noble edges Norwell in NE8 match
OSSIAN — East Noble defeated Norwell 191-193 in a close NE8 match on Tuesday.
Carly Turner recorded the low score for EN with a 40, followed by Jasmine Freeman’s 45 and a 47 from Kayla Desper. Shay Swager hit 59, and Delaney Dentler carded a 63.
Norwell’s Autumn Nelson was the individual medalist of Thursday’s match with 38.
Godfrey leads West Noble in home match
SYRACUSE — The Chargers were third in a three-team NECC match at South Shore on Thursday.
West Noble’s Hannah Godfrey led her team with a 48.
Fairfield won with 204, led by medalist Jalee Nunemaker with 44. The Railroaders shot 226, and West Noble had 245.
Sarah Cooper led Garrett with 47.
Kacee Click shot a 53 for the Chargers, and Abi Hawn and Mykalie Nichols each scored 72.
’Busco falls to Fremont
ANGOLA — Churubusco was beaten 205-228 by Fremont at Lake James on Thursday.
Kenzi Tonkel led ’Busco with a low score of 55.
Fremont’s Halle Taner was the medalist with 45.
Boys Tennis Westview shut out Goshen RedHawks
GOSHEN — The Warriors shut out the RedHawks 5-0 in a non-conference match on Thursday.
No. 1 singles Kurtis Davis, No. 3 singles Isaiah Hostetler and both doubles teams won in straight sets.
The Warriors won the JV dual 10-1.
Westview 5, Goshen 0
Singles: 1. Kurtis Davis (W) def. Ryan Harmelik 6-3, 6-0. 2. Justin Schwartz (W) def. Carlos Lichty 6-3, 6-7 (7-4), 6-1. 3. Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Wyatt Fisher 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Brady Hostetler-Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Cormac Koop Lichty-Carter Schmucker 6-0, 6-4. 2. Tim Brandenberger-Will Clark (W) def. Don Perry-Moses Sawatzky 6-0, 6-0.
Pro Baseball TinCaps lose to Cubs
FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps opened their final homestand of the season with a 13-4 loss to the South Bend Cubs Wednesday night at Parkview Field.
The Cubs had 17 hits. Nelson Velazquez was 4-for-6 with two runs scored and five runs batted in to lead South Bend.
Justin Lopez hit a three-run homer for the TinCaps in the sixth inning. Michael Curry and Dwanya Williams-Sutton each had two hits and a run scored.
Fort Wayne starting pitcher Cullen Dana (2-4) could not get out of the first inning as South Bend scored six times.
Cubs starter Zach Mort got the win to improve to 6-2 on the season. He allowed one earned run and four hits in five innings and struck out two.
