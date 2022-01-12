FREMONT — In a rematch from Friday that saw Churubusco defeat Fremont by four, the Eagles in black and gold beat the Eagles in black and red once again, 53-47 to win their first NECC tournament game since the 2014-15 season.
“We changed up a few things,” Churubusco head coach David Goodwell said. “I’ve watched a lot of film on Jada Rhonehouse because she’s their engine and we wanted to take their engine away. I thought it worked out pretty good, and we had some girls off the bench step up that hadn’t stepped up this year.”
It took nearly three minutes before either team was able to score, before Fremont’s Natalie Gochenour hit a free throw to open the scoring. Less than ten seconds later, Churubusco’s Brelle Shearer made a free throw to put her team on the board.
Trailing 7-6 after the first quarter, Churubusco senior Cara DeBolt scored six of her team-high 14 points to help her team to a 19-14 lead at halftime.
The third quarter saw them build on their lead, thanks in part to two 3-pointers by Brooklyn Sinclair and six points from Kena Hamman to give themselves a 36-24 lead heading into the fourth.
Fremont senior Jada Rhonehouse exploded for 13 points of her game-high 19 in the fourth quarter, but were doomed from an unexpected spot, the free-throw line.
It was unexpected because despite not being a strong free-throw shooting team throughout the season, according to Goodwell, Churubusco thrived from the free throw line against Fremont, shooting 21 for 36.
What also didn’t help was that Fremont (6-11) had two starters foul out late in the fourth, with Natalie Gochenour fouling out with 4:39 remaining and McKenzie Parnin heading to the bench at the 2:52 mark.
Churubusco (6-10) had 17 total points in the final eight minutes, with 15 of them being earned at the charity stripe.
“Of course we put the work in with free throws,” Goodwell said. “This was obviously the best that we’ve shot them and hopefully it continues, but I’m very proud of the concentration and the confidence that they had at the free-throw line.”
Goodwell did not know about the tournament drought prior to the start of the game, but was nevertheless happy to hear of the accomplishment.
“I’ll be sure to let them know tomorrow at practice,” Goodwell said. “I didn’t know I believe this is my second year here. Everything that we do for the first time is awesome and it’s for the girls. I’m happy that my seniors are starting off a part of that and hopefully we can give them some more memories.”
Churubusco will play Angola in the semifinals at Central Noble Friday at 6 p.m., while Fremont plays a consolation game tonight.
Fremont boys 72, Churubusco 59
Fremont advanced to play Central Noble in the NECC tournament semifinal Wednesday night after defeating Churubusco at home.
Churubusco (0-8) kept the game close after the first quarter, only trailing 15-11, before Fremont (7-2) took a 10-point lead at halftime and a 54-39 lead after the third quarter. A 10-0 run by Churubusco at the end of the third and beginning of the fourth proved to not be enough to come back from.
They were led by junior Ethan Bontrager, who finished with 18 points, and a 16-point, 10-rebound performance by senior Gabel Pentecost. Senior Logan Brace had 11 points.
Churubusco was led by seniors Evan Love (18 points) and Carson Bunyan (17 points).
As a team, Fremont controlled the glass with 38 rebounds to Churubusco’s 23.
Fremont will play Central Noble Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Churubusco will play at Fairfield in the consolation round today at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.