KENDALLVILLE — Junior Pita transitioned as part of East Noble’s soccer program from being primarily a goal scorer to being a more versatile player with more responsibilities.
That should all serve Pita well as he will continue his soccer career at Manchester University.
Pita announced the commitment to the NCAA Division III college in North Manchester on Monday afternoon.
Holly Pita, Junior’s mother, said Junior is the first in their family to go away to a four-year college.
“They have a good soccer program,” Junior Pita said of Manchester. “I’ve talked to their coaches. It’s an amazing place with amazing people.”
Pita turned into a glue guy that held the Knights together in his senior season for new coach Ryan Worman. That transformation was appealing to Spartan coaches.
Pita was a Second Team All-Northeast 8 Conference forward last fall, and was also a KPC Media Group All-Area honorable mention.
“I’d drop back in the midfield and help with defense, help with possession,” Pita said. “It was different adapting to a new role and changing the way I play.
“I just want to win, build relationships and be a better person, not just a better athlete.”
Pita will major in exercise science or sports management at Manchester. He will minor in coaching.
The Spartan men’s soccer team went 6-8-5 overall last fall, including 4-2-3 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. It won a match in the HCAC Tournament, then lost to a very good Rose-Hulman team 1-0 in the semifinals. The Fightin’ Engineers went on to win the tournament, make the NCAA Division III Tournament and finished with a 13-2-4 record.
