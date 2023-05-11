East Noble High senior Junior Pita, seated center, committed to playing soccer at Manchester University on Monday afternoon. Sitting with Junior are his father Tony Pita, left, and his mother Holly Pita, who is holding her daughter and Junior’s sister Lydia Pita. Standing in the back are, from left, EN boys soccer coach Ryan Worman and Junior’s siblings Armani Pita, Lilliana Pita, Roman Pita and Manny Pita.