EMMA — Westview boys soccer waited and waited until a bouncing ball found the foot of Teague Misner.
The Warriors (13-5) had possession deep in Bethany Christian's end of the field with under 4:30 left of a 0-0 match. The ball bounced around near the top of the box, then it came to Misner. The Westview sophomore took a touch then drilled a shot in the back of the net for the game-winning goal.
"It was the best thing ever," Misner said.
Westview held on in the final four minutes to defeat the Bruins (7-10) by the score of 1-0.
"It always seems like we have to do it in dramatic fashion with them," Westview coach Jamie Martin said. "It wasn't quite as dramatic as it was last year, but just as never-wrecking."
In last year's sectional championship, Westview beat Bethany 5-4 in sudden death penalty kicks.
On Saturday, the Bruins sat back in a defensive formation for the entire game and would try to counter any open look they had on offense.
"When we would get the ball on the attack, they would start to drop back and cover. We couldn't do a through ball, so we had to run combinations to get behind them for a shot," Misner said.
"Bethany defends really, really well," Martin said. "They have Beck (Willems) running the back line. I'm not going to lie, I'm glad he's a senior. They run a really tight ship."
Martin decided to change formations with five minutes left, and it led to the goal by Misner.
When the Bruins would counter and make a run, the Warrior back line held strong, even with a couple of close calls.
"We just came up with big play after big play back there, and it wasn't just a single guy. I thought (keeper) Alex Yoder played really, really well," Martin said.
Willems used his tall frame for a header off a corner kick with less than two minutes left, but his shot went wide of the net.
"He had a good look at that one," Martin said.
The Warriors host Caston (9-6-1), which defeated Winamac 1-0 on Saturday, in the Class 1A regional semifinals Thursday at 6 p.m. in Emma.
After making it to the regional semifinals last season and falling, Westview has bigger aspirations this time around.
"It's awesome," Misner said. "Hopefully, we can get past regionals and make it as far as possible."
