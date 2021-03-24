LAGRANGE – Area high school sports enthusiasts are excited to see what a healthy Kierstin Roose can do with the bat this season. The Lakeland senior did not take long to get started.
Roose hit two home runs in as many innings against Mishawaka Wednesday, a three-run bomb in the first and a solo shot with two outs in the second, to help the Lakers to a 5-1 lead entering the third inning.
But the Cavemen proved tougher to hold down and outscored the Lakers 15-7.
Roose’s second home run was the 15th of her career to become Lakeland softball’s career leader in round trippers, passing the 14 of Jill Mingus.
Last season only consisted of a week of tryouts and two practices before COVID-19 stopped and eventually canceled the 2020 spring sports season.
“Just being on the field is nice,” Roose said. “Especially playing well does not hurt anything either.
“I wasn’t really trying to hit home runs. It just worked out. With all the work I put in on my swing with the time I had, I came back harder than ever.”
Roose was cleared to play sports by doctors this school year. But with an NCAA Division I softball opportunity waiting for her at Coastal Carolina, she did not play soccer and basketball as a precaution. She’s been hit with injuries playing basketball the last few years, and has come back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
With injuries and other seasoned athletes going in different directions, Roose has a young team around her at Lakeland. But that has not soured her enthusiasm to lead and mentor.
“I’m excited about the season,” Roose said. “We have a lot of room to grow.”
First-year Laker coach Katie Bowman said, “Kierstin is a key voice on the field. She always has something to add. She’s good at giving advice. She’ll be a great coach someday.”
Mishawaka made a lot of solid contact against Lakeland freshman pitchers Cassidi Parham and Kaitlyn Keck. The Lakers made some mistakes, too.
The Cavemen scored four runs in the third inning to tie the game at 5, then had a big fourth inning to break the tie. They led 15-5 after five and a half innings.
Keck had a solo home run in the first inning and a two-run single with two outs in the sixth.
Roose was intentionally walked twice after two home runs in her first two plate appearances.
“I’m proud of the girls,” Bowman said. “The first couple of innings went well, then the jitters got us.
“Cassidi and Kaitlyn have a lot of experience in travel ball, so they know more than the typical freshmen,” she continued. “We have to allow time to grow. We’re an extremely young team.”
Bowman said senior first baseman Kendall Moore has been limited in practice because of an injury. The coach said Moore will return to game action in a week or so.
